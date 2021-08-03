Learn More About Art and Science Council's Cultural Leadership Training

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cultural Leadership Training Program, or CLT, is an initiative of the Arts & Science Council of Charlotte/Mecklenburg, or ASC, with the goal of developing new leaders into board candidates and active volunteers for cultural institutions.

This program will accept up to 30 emerging leaders living or working in Mecklenburg County as its participants. Graduates from this program will be able to join organizations such as Clayworks, Carolina Voices, McColl Center for Art + Innovation, Charlotte Symphony, Children's Theatre, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Arts+, Sustain Charlotte, Festival in the Park, Charlotte Ballet, Levine Museum of the New South and many others.

This program will run for nine months and is led by a local nonprofit expert in partnership with cultural organizations. This program will be divided per session, and each session will be held at different arts and cultural venues.

The sessions will be designed to show participants related subjects (history, dance, visual, and performing arts), deliver content about key roles, and exploring the depth of program offerings in our community.

and exploring the depth of program offerings in our community.

As the only program in the region engaged in this field, all aspects of the CLT program are planned and executed by ASC staff members under the supervision of CLT alumni and staff and board from Charlotte-area cultural organizations.

In line with the level of professionalism in this training, to be able to take part in the Cultural Leadership Training Program by Arts & Science Council of Charlotte/Mecklenburg, a fee of $1,500 for corporate professionals and $1,000 for nonprofit professionals or full-time volunteers are required.

