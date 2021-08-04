The Increase of Health Professionals, Carolinas College Relaunch Nurse Aide Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C - With CNAs in High Demand, Nurse Aide Program Returns to Carolinas College. The advantage offered by The Nurse Aide Program is that students will get material that makes it easier for those who want a quick path into healthcare.

This program will be giving special training directly to students from the beginning of their careers, including personal care and basic nursing skills under the supervision of nurses. This is done to help prepare them when they practice in the field. Within two to three months, students will be able to complete the program and become Certified Nursing assistants (CNA). The students who already became CNAs will be a vital part of the care team. They will be working in the residential care setting and responsible to provide direct care to patients in healthcare. Within six months of graduation, more than 90% of Carolina College graduates find jobs and positions at Atrium Health.

Graduates from the Nurse Aide Program Returns to Carolinas College who already have a Certified Nursing Assistant, can easily continue their career journey to the next stage such as, Associate Degree or even Bachelor's degree in nursing.

Entry-level demand healthcare positions are currently in great demand by several health institutions. According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts, it is possible that within the next decade the demand rate will increase by up to 8% from the original.

To be able join The Nurse Aide program, a fee of $1,100 is required for the tuition. With this amount, students will get a total of 150 hours of learning.

