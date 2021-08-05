Romantic Dinner at Charlotte's Top 3 Fine Dining Restaurants

Zane Persaud/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Getting a fine dining experience can be a nice way to celebrate your special day. If you are looking for where to go, here are the top 3 fine dining restaurants in Charlotte:

1. The Fig Tree Restaurant

1601 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204

This restaurant has 488 reviews on Yelp and is a highly recommended one. The Fig Tree gives an elegant yet homey ambiance as it was built inside the 1913 Craftsman-style Bungalow with beautiful dining rooms, seats on the veranda, and also some fireplaces and a full-service bar. The Elk Chop and Scallops are the most popular dish on their menu.

See their menu at https://charlottefigtree.com

2. Eddie’s V Prime Seafood and Steak

101 S Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28280

If you want to look for a fine dining restaurant with longer operational hours, Eddie’s V Prime Seafood and Steak might be your choice. They serve from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day, except Sunday when they close at 9 p.m. This restaurant is known for its fresh seafood dishes cooked with high-quality ingredients and hand-crafted cocktails to complete your best fine dining experience. The Lobster White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes is one of their star menus as they use the fresh, juicy, and huge lobster claw on top of the delicious mashed potatoes.

See their menu at https://eddiev.com

3. The Capital Grille

201 N Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28202

Meat Lovers, this one is for you! The Capital Grille is a fine dining restaurant that offers a variety of meat dishes with top-notch ingredients. One of the chef’s suggestions is the Bone-In Kona Crusted Dry Aged NY Strip with Shallot Butter. As fancy as it sounds, it is perfectly cooked coffee-rubbed and boldly seasoned steak topped with shallot butter sauce. You can also request your steak to be cooked rare, medium, or well done.

See their menu at https://TheCapitalGrille.com

