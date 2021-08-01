Foundation for the Carolinas raise $1.6 million in Charlotte-Mecklenburg COVID-19 Response Fund final round

Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC — The final round of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg COVID-19 Response Fund awards succeeded in raising $1.6 million to be distributed to nonprofit organizations to be distributed to those in need, especially residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collected funds will finance basic needs such as food, health, childcare, and emergency financial assistance. Organizations that serve and help the community in all difficulties during the pandemic, such as shelters and utility assistance, will also be the target of this donation.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg COVID-19 Response Fund was first launched in March 2020 to respond to the rising demand for services due to the pandemic. Since its inception, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg COVID-19 Response Fund has raised a total of more than $23.5 million raised from individuals, foundations, corporations and local governments.

“Over the last 15 months, United Way and Foundation For The Carolinas have raised and awarded over $23.5 million to help Mecklenburg County nonprofits provide critical services to those most in need,” said United Way President and CEO Laura Yates Clark.

“The incredible generosity of our community allowed us to provide hundreds of grants that reached thousands of our neighbors. As we announce this last round of funding, I continue to be inspired by more than 1,200 donors who came together to help. It really represents the best of who we are as a community.”

With these final grant awards, we extend our deepest thanks to the funders and volunteers whose support has made the COVID-19 Fund possible,” said Foundation for the Carolinas Executive Vice President Brain Collier. “We also recognize the extraordinary and ongoing work by the grantees and wide range of nonprofits who continue to address the pandemic-related needs of our community.”

