Read Your Summer Away at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library's Summer Break

Ying Ge/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has a learning program you can join, regardless of your age.

Summer Break is a summer learning program by Charlotte Mecklenburg Library for people of all ages. Every summer, the library invites you to join their program which includes 30 minutes of reading per day along with various other learning activities such as writing, creating, exploring, playing, and giving.

You can participate in this program individually or with your family or groups such as your class, camp, day care and other organization you might be involved in. you just have to create an account on the library's website to join and register at least 15 hours of reading and five other activities. The library offers interesting prizes for groups that complete the challenge. Summer Break is still available until August 14. It is very easy to sign up and the staffs are always ready to help you with it.

The program is created to achieve their community reading goal of 35 million minutes. There are many positive stories shared by those who participated in the program. some say they are encouraged to explore the city more, others say they are motivated to read all summer. The most frequently shared story however, is how the program nurtures a love of reading. You can share your Summer Break experience through their email or tell it to the staffs when you visit the library.

They also have curated a new reading recommendations for kids, teenagers, and adults to occupy your reading lists. Their reading recommendations can be accessed once you register for an account. All the information regarding the program are available on Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s website.

