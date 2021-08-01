Richmon County Government Forged a Partnership with K2 Solutions, Inc

Madeline Bowen/Unsplash

Richmon County, NC - The County Government has recently forged a new partnership with K2 Solutions, Inc. Starting from July 1, 2021, the company will be responsible for the operational management of Richmond County Animal Shelter.

The partnership will give the department with the resources and experience that it requires. The Richmond County Government stated that they were really fortunate to be able to collaborate with a local organization that was a member of their own.

The government feels that K2 Solutions possesses the capabilities and shown success necessary to operate a first-rate business that provides animal care and training services to the general public. Furthermore, the government invites residents to contribute to K2 Solutions by making a donation or offering their time.

Founded in 2003, K2 Solutions is a North Carolina-based, Service-Disabled, and Veteran-Owned Small Business company that offers services to US Government's operational and operates Canine Training Center. It is 29% employee-owned, meaning that their employees share company profits through Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). For the most part, its leadership consists of former Special Operation Forces (SOF) and Non-Commissioned Officers. The company has been employing many Richmond residents over the past 11 years.

K2 Solutions will help the Richmond County Animal Shelter accomplish its mission to put stray and unwanted animals in shelters and provide them with good homes and promote policies and procedures that are working towards the betterment of the health and care of sheltered animals.

The company is committed to building on the success of Richmond County Animal Center in handling stray animals and creating new opportunities for people within the community.

