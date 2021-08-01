Dollar Gill/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, NC - COVID-19 cases are increasing in Cleveland County after months of decline. On July 26, a resident under the age of 50 died from COVID-19, making it the first death report in seven weeks, making the number of total COVID-19 death in the county 299.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) changed Cleveland County's status from yellow to orange, meaning that the community has a significant rise of COVID-19. The County has had 197 COVID cases in the past 14 days, with an average of 14 cases a day. On July 25, Cleveland County recorded a total of 30 cases a day. The County's positive tests percentage is 10.8%, while in North Caroline is 6.7%. In addition, 10 Cleveland Country residents are being hospitalized.

“According to NCDHHS, over 94% of recent cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina are in people who are not vaccinated. While a very small percentage of vaccinated individuals in NC have contracted COVID-19," said DeShay Oliver, Deputy Health Director, Cleveland County Health Department. "People who are not vaccinated are at risk for infection from the more contagious and potentially dangerous Delta variant."

As of July 26, only 38% of Cleveland County residents have gotten the first dose of the vaccine. This is smaller compared to 49% in North Carolina. NCDHHS encourages all eligible people to get their vaccines to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Residents who would like to book vaccine appointments can simply call the Cleveland Health Department at 980-484-6019.

Residents who get vaccinated, or drive someone for vaccination will receive a $25 MasterCard until the end of August. They will also have a chance to win $1 million or a $125,000 college scholarship from NCDHHS Summer Cash Drawing.

