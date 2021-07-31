Charlotte, NC

A Gunshot Accident Reported in the Avalon Avenue

Jerome Quentzel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PQyb_0bDO4xcT00
Danilo Alvesd/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - A homicide involving a gunshot was reported in the area of Avalon Avenue. A young victim was pronounced deceased as the result of the gunshot. The case is now being investigated by the police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the homicide of an 18-year-old gunshot victim in the Avalon Avenue Area. The emergency call center received the initial report on July 26, 2021, shortly after 1:30 a.m. After investigating the scene, it was revealed that the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Avalon Avenue. The gunshot victim, identified as Damontae Austine was then transported by personal vehicle to the nearest hospital but was then pronounced deceased upon arrival by MEDIC. The family of the young victim has been notified of his death.

Homicide Unit detectives arrived at the scene to investigate the case, and the Crime Scene Search also arrived to investigate the scene and collect evidence. The case is also currently being investigated with the help of Representatives from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD's Operations Command, Victim's Assistance, CFD and MEDIC.

As the case is still active and ongoing, residents are expected to help the detectives in charge. Anyone with information about the gunshot accident is requested to call 704-432-TIPS and explain directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Information could also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or accessing http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. The CMPD will also accept information submitted via direct messages on social media. As additional information develops, the progress of investigations will be released by the CMPD's Public Affairs Office.

