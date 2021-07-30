3 reasons why Charlotte is indeed a Queen City

Daniel Weiss/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – According to the record, the City of Charlotte received its moniker from Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, the wife of British King George III. However, apart from the fact that it is named after the Queen, there are also additional reasons for the city's designation as a "Queen City."

The following are the top three reasons that highly support Charlotte's identification as the Queen City:

1. Thriving Financial Center

Since the gold rush of the 1800s, the city has grown to become the second-largest financial center in the United States. The strategy of acquiring banks from outside the region was critical in propelling Charlotte's growing economy. Even after dropping to third place in 2017, Charlotte was able to claw its way back to second place in 2018.

2. Low Unemployment Rate

Charlotte might be the best choice for those who are looking for jobs. The city placed 9th among the 50 top cities with the most job openings per capita. In 2021, the unemployment rate of this city is quite low (4.7 percent). The cost of living in this city is quite affordable, too. That is why Charlotte is a great choice for job seekers.

3. Friendly Community

This city is noted as a kid and family-friendly place to live. The children are taught to be polite and talk with “Ma’am” or “Sir”. The community of this city is friendly too, where you can find locals saying greetings and sharing smiles with you.

Charlotte's nickname, "Queen City," maybe appropriate given the city's rapid growth in the cultural, economic, cultural, and transportation sectors. The City, on the other hand, was correct in using the Crown logo to represent the city. The facts stated above about how the city is one of the best places for a community to grow make the city truly deserving of the title of Queen City.

