An exhibition to honor women artists presented by Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

Andrea Zanenga/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC— A way to celebrate and honor women artists is a current project held by The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, with the new exhibition focusing on achievement-tourism in women's art entitled 'Twentieth Century Women'. A total of 22 artists will exhibit more than 100 of their artworks.

The types of works that will be exhibited are not limited to works of art with two-dimensional media such as paintings, drawings, or photography, but also provide three-dimensional works of art such as sculptures, textile art, even books by artists from the museum's library containing information bibliographies of the artists. These materials emphasize the lives of women and their great works and legacies.

The Deputy Director of Art and Education of the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Anastasia James, stated that this exhibition explores the works of artists from various generations of time and place and is not limited to just a few styles to celebrate how modern art is not only humanizing but also universal.

The works of, Germaine Richie, an artist from France is one of several highlights of the exhibition. known as his style that fits perfectly with the era of classical mythology, her work often pictured human-animal hybrid bronze sculptures were also exhibited at The Twentieth-Century Women's Exhibition. An example of his work on display is the 1946 bronze La Sauterelle (The Grasshopper, lection of aquatints made to accompany an edition of Arthur Rimbaud's A Season in Hell. Some of the names whose works will also be found in this exhibition are Barbara Hepworth (British, 1903-1975), Alicia Penalba (Argentine, 1913-1982), to Katherina Sallenbach (Switzerland, 1920-2013).

Twentieth-Century Women Exhibition will open at The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art on September 26, 2021.

