Charlotte Candid's Artsy Weekend Getaway

CHARLOTTE, NC – Are you a fan of art and photography? Or are you simply looking for some unique places to visit for a weekend getaway? If this is the case, then the Charlotte Candid is the place for you!

Charlotte Candid is a selfie museum that offers an interactive photographing experience. They go with the “Show Off Your Best Angles” slogan to encourage people to explore and capture their imagination. Visitors are more than welcome to explore their unlimited creativity through poses and shots.

This museum was established by local creators who poured out their imaginations and experience in the photography industry into unique and interactive sets. Charlotte Candid offers a 1-hour walk around the exhibition and visitors are free to pose and take as many pictures as they can.

If you don't want to deal with the hassle of setting up your own camera and posing, Charlotte Candid offers a 45-minute photo session with a professional photographer for an additional fee.

Visitors who wish to visit this Charlotte Candid are advised to book their tickets in advance. The museum charged $20 for a one-hour walking tour and selfie session, and $50 for an additional 45-minute photo session with a professional photographer.

Visitors can book their tickets online from their website at www.charlottecandid.com and are expected to arrive 10-15 prior to their reservation for check-in and briefing. Even though the booking can be done online, the visitors can also pay with cash upon their arrival.

As for the health protocols during COVID-19, they required the visitors to wear masks and provide hand sanitizing stations. They also do regular and thorough sanitization after each group to ensure the safety of their visitors and staff.

