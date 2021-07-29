Charlotte, NC

Learning about Environmental Responsibility, Community Service, and Honouring Loved Ones with Keep Charlotte Beautiful

Jerome Quentzel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoVlD_0bBW6V1z00
Mert Guller/Unsplash

Charlotte, NC – Keep Charlotte Beautiful, an environmental community, awarded $500 beautification microgrants to several different projects; four of these grants went straight to various elementary schools in order to educate students about the importance of environmental responsibilities.

Chantilly Ecological Elementary School is an example of one of the schools which have been awarded microgrants by Keep Charlotte Beautiful. Located alongside Chantilly Ecological Sanctuary, an area full of greenery and wetlands or ponds in the middle of a dense urban area of the City of Charlotte. However, the ponds are fully littered with trash caused by storms.

Chantilly Ecological Elementary School requires students to take part in pool cleaning activities. Using the microgrants given by Keep Charlotte Beautiful, Chantilly Montessori Elementary School purchases tools such as grabbers and trash bags that will support their activities. The purpose behind the activity is not only to teach students the importance of environmental sustainability, but also aims to introduce students to community service and to be more familiar with mother nature.

The microgrants that are given by Keep Charlotte Beautiful are also used to repair broken facilities or even add a brand new one. Northridge Middle School’s courtyard was in a chaotic jumble, full of cluttering benches, and wild bushes and shrubs. With the grants from Keep Charlotte Beautiful, they'll clean up the courtyard and turn it into a more comfortable one. On the other hand, the Statefield Road Elementary used the microgrant to build a new garden that can be used as an outdoor learning space.

In memory of the death of one of the teachers, Park Road Montessori decided to build a monument to honor Sue Audino, who passed away in January 2020. The Memorial Sanctuary will build a 15-foot square pavilion with two swings facing each other using the microgrants given by Keep Charlotte Beautiful. The Memorial Sanctuary will be located in front of the school and the classroom where Sue taught.

