Hot August Nights is Here! - August 3-8th in Reno and Sparks

Last night my date and I walked around Hot August Nights at the Peppermill. We weren’t ready to say goodnight yet and thankfully it just so happened to be the opening night of the annual Hot August Nights event here in Reno and Sparks. Being relatively new here I did not know that this event was held at multiple locations - I’ve only ever seen the cars in the GSR parking lot! But apparently, Hot August Nights is a big big Reno deal and we opted to go to the event at the Peppermill.

Hot August Nights is an annual event that typically runs from August 3rd through August 8th. The event has, of course, tons of classic cars - in wild and wonderful condition, and a lot of music, shopping, food and community fun.

I will be the first to tell you, I am not really into cars. I do not know much about cars, but I do like history and pretty things and last night at The Peppermill I got to experience both. The atmosphere was full of fun, the night was warm with a nice breeze, I was in those new romance feelings, and all in all it was a perfect night.

Hot August Nights at the Peppermill featured an area for live music, little merchant stands selling a lot of car and classic Americana products, a strip where people paraded their cars, slowly to everyone watching, and then of course lines and lines of cars - hoods up - for folks to look at while walking around. It was a really nice event.

Their event schedule is packed - and I mean packed. Most days start with breakfast and then go through a wide array of activities featuring the cars and music. You really have to look at it for yourself to just take it all in - and then decide which day, which location, and which times you want to show up to what event.

