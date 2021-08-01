Nevada Museum of Art: Latimer Art Club Exhibit, July 31st-March 27th, 2022

Nevada Art UnSplash

The Nevada Museum of Art kicks off a new exhibit on July 31st. The Latimer School: Lorenzo Latimer and the Latimer Art Club will run from July 31st through March 27th, 2022.

Organized for the 90th anniversary of the Nevada Museum of Art, The Latimer School will feature the landscape and watercolor paintings of Lorenzo Latimer alongside work from the artists that he mentored. The history of the Nevada Museum of Art is rooted in these artists coming together to form the Latimer Art Club in 1921, the founding organization of the Museum.

Last night I attended the member’s opening of the exhibit and it was such a good time! The new COVID19 Part 2 The Sequel: Masked Mandates Return put a damper on things but the event was well attended, people were dressed fancy and it felt really nice to be at such an important cultural event for our city. They had a piano player downstairs, a cash bar and a band upstairs, on the roof with a cash bar - it was a good time! The rooftop has a few new displays as well, that I hope will be sticking around, including some really fun painted tires stacked like rocks - so cool!

The art is well displayed with a lot of pictures on one wall, in gorgeous frames. Alongside the art there are great artifacts, letters, objects and other historical pieces belonging to Latimer and other members of his club.If you like landscape watercolor art, this is the thing to see. I enjoyed the many contributions by women artists, the paintings of Tahoe and rocks, and I loved learning about the history behind it all.

I have heard that first Thursdays are coming back soon and I hope that we can all get this pandemic under actual control so that we can all go mix and mingle with art and wine every first Thursday at the Nevada Museum of Art. Check for updates to the Nevada Museum of Art’s schedule of events here .

