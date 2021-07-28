Masks are Back in Reno: Updates on the latest CDC Guidelines

Masks UnSplash

We all knew it would happen. We watched the number of COVID cases rise and the number of vaccinated folks fall. And now here we are again, hit with a pandemic that won’t let up. What can we do about it? For now, it is time to put on the mask, again while we wait for enough folks to get vaccinated and while we all try to stay safe and keep each other safe from that Delta variant no one wants to get.

The CDC has let us all know that masks are back, especially for those of us in areas where infection and transmission rates are climbing. On July 27, the CDC recommended wearing masks indoors, vaccinated or not. Nevada’s transmission rate is up by 14% this week so, wear those masks in indoor spaces. And while you are doing that, how about we all go out and get vaccinated, right? It works. It’s safe. And it will put an end to this pandemic ( Reno Journal) .

Governor Sisolak announced that 12 of Nevada's 17 counties will be under a mask mandate starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30 ( Nevada News 4 ).

Nevada Health Response said the State of Nevada will be automatically adopting the latest CDC guidance on mask requirements.

The following counties will fall under the Friday mask mandate:

Carson

Churchill

Clark

Douglas

Elko

Esmeralda

Lincoln

Lyon

Mineral

Nye

Washoe

White Pine

These are counties that CDC data points to having substantial or high transmission, meaning they fall under CDC guidelines that Gov. Sisolak says he will follow with the new mandates.

In addition, parents heads up the Washoe County School Board voted late Tuesday night to follow the latest guidance from the CDC and Gov. Sisolak. Late Tuesday night, the WCSD Board of Trustees unanimously voted on universal masking for K-12 students, at least for now.

I know it is frustrating, but we can do this. Masks work and help, vaccines work and help, and if we just give this thing one last serious push we can ensure a safer and better Fall and Winter for everyone - so, let’s do it, right?

