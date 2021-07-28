3 Things to Do in Reno: Last Weekend in July 2021 Edition

wizard of oz mural UnSplash

July is coming to an end folks. We’ve had fun, right? And there’s a few more great events in our Reno Sparks area this weekend to help us close out the month - let’s check them out!

July 31st: Artown presents: Buffy Sainte-Marie

7:30pm-9:30pm

Rancho San Rafeal Regional Park

The closing night of our month-long Artown event will feature Buffy Sanite-Marie.

Sainte-Marie has spent her whole life creating, and her artistry, humanitarian efforts, and Indigenous leadership have made her a unique force in the music industry. In 1969, she made one of the world’s first electronic vocal albums; in 1982 she became the only Indigenous person to win an Oscar; she spent five years on Sesame Street where she became the first woman to breastfeed on national television. She’s been blacklisted and silenced. She’s written pop standards sung and recorded by the likes of Janis Joplin, Elvis Presley, Donovan, Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes. She penned “Universal Soldier,” the definitive anti-war anthem of the 20th century. She is an icon who keeps one foot firmly planted on either side of the North American border, in the un-surrendered territories that comprise Canada and the USA ( Plan My Getaway ).

For tickets get to Artown’s website asap!

July 31st: Third Annual Christmas in July, Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows

Also on Saturday from 11am-2pm is the Third Annual Christmas In July Back-to-School Event.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Washoe County Honorary Deputy Sheriffs Association and AT&T Pioneers, are excited to host the third annual Christmas in July Back-to-School Event Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

THIS EVENT IS FREE TO ALL COMMUNITY MEMBERS IN NEED.

Just in time for the 2021/2022 school year, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, deputies, and volunteers will provide roughly 600 students from the Northern Nevada area with backpacks, school supplies, hygiene items, lunch, and a little carnival fun in the sun!

Students from pre-kindergarten through high school will be welcome, and distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis ( Sheriff’s Website) .

This event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows; 2680 E. 9th Street, Reno.

August 1st: Wizard of Oz

Theater Works of Northern Nevada

A play! How exciting! Theater Works of Northern Nevada will put on The Wizard of Oz, Sunday August 1st at 2pm. They are located at 315 Spokane Street in Reno.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.