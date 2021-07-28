DoorDash Review of the Week: Pizzava - Hint: It’s My New Favorite for Pizza Delivery in Reno

Pizzava Pizza Author

Ordering pizza delivery can be such a hit or miss. Or it can be a rut, a routine, a stick with one place just to be safe kind of task. But, it is supposed to be delicious too, right?

My go-to Pizza place for delivery has let me down recently - taking one of my favorite items off the menu, showing up to my door burnt and tragic - so I was looking for something new. I have heard good things from the folks at Yelp Reno about Pizzava, in Midtown and I decided to make them my DoorDash of the Week.

And boy, am I glad I did! I am on a budget so I ordered a medium The Garden - the vegetarian pizza. And when it arrived, it was glorious. Truly beautiful. You know how sometimes vegetarian pizzas can look skimpy and like an after-thought? This was a beautiful work of thick and bountiful vegetable art. I managed to take a picture before I started eating.

This pizza - I like a good heavy pizza. I know I spent a few years living in California and could never understand the obsession with thin crust - I’m from the Midwest, pizzas are a giant, thick, deep and often yes, Chicago, bless it, deep-dish experience. So I like my pizza on the thick side and Pizzava delivered.

The crust was perfect as well. I am so glad that it is still sitting in my fridge, half eaten because it is going to make an epic cold pizza dinner tonight. Don’t judge. It’s amazing that way too! Cold pizza and red wine, a night on the couch watching Marvel movies - I am an amazing date.

I have read up on, and heard a lot about Pizzava’s calzones so they are next on my list - the pictures look beyond tempting. And also, I must confess I ordered a dessert - a Chocolate Mousse pie, and it was perfect as well. So, I am a fan. I am hooked. I know what to do when people ask who delivers good pizza around here - Pizzava it is. They are on DoorDash and also their website takes orders, and they have amazing hours (10:30am-3am!) - looking at these hours made me remember oh yeah, Reno is a college town after all - so, never fear if it is late at night and you need a thick, hearty perfect pizza head over to Pizzava or have them head over to you!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.