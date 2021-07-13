Must Eat in Vegas: Burgers and Crazy Shakes at The Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer

Black Tap Crazy Shakes Black Tap Facebook Page

My daughter and I will talk about our meal at The Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer inside of the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip forever. What a memorable experience! And what over-the-top delicious food.

The Venetian is a beautiful, sophisticated and elegant hotel. It is one of our favorite places to visit on the Strip for many reasons - the gondolas, the cobblestone shopping area with the ceiling that looks like sky, and the amazing food. Every aspect of the Venetian is Luxury, from the ceilings, pool and spa to the Burgers and Shakes at the Black Tap.

The Black Tap has such a cool vibe and is full of fun energy. The lighting is perfect and the booth we sat in was like a rounded secret nook! Right in the center of the restaurant is the Crazy Shake making station - where you can pick from an elaborate menu of truly crazy, very giant, and extremely outlandishly delish milkshakes. Looking around I saw one at every table, no matter what the age of the people about to enjoy this wild shake! I saw one topped with a slice of cheesecake, one topped with a fluff of cotton candy, and one dripping with a piece of birthday cake and sprinkles!

Needless to say my daughter and I were pretty excited to be there. The service was great - fun, helpful and cool. We ordered the All-American Burger for my girl and the Impossible All-American Burger for me, with an appetizer of Guac & Chips and a Cookies & Cream Supreme Crazy Shake, described as “vanilla frosted rim with crushed oreos topped with a ‘cookies ’n cream’ sandwich, crumbled oreo, whipped cream & chocolate drizzle.” We ordered the shake to come with the meal and I am here to let you know, maybe do not do this - ask for it to come after so you can enjoy it all on its own! I am here to tell you that the Crazy Shake is more than just a treat, it is a work of culinary art!

Our Guac & Chips came out first. The chips were warm and the guacamole was epic - chunks of avocado, tomato, cilantro and so good we both could have cried. My daughter loved the little bowl of special spicy sauce that came with the Guac - she has a better tolerance for spice than I do!

The burgers were both beyond words delicious. Perfect. I have never had an Impossible burger so good in my life -somehow it was like “real meat” but better. The burger was a good size, came with lettuce, tomato and a pickle on the side and the Idaho fries were golden, crispy and amazing. My daughter was happy with her choice as well, and thankfully being a preteen she could eat almost everything we ordered which came out to be a lot!

And that Crazy Shake? Well just look at it - gorgeous and delectable!

Come hungry to the Black Tap, please, because you will want to eat every bite on your plate and save room for that shake! We cannot recommend it enough and we will make sure that it is on our must-visit list every time we go to Vegas.

