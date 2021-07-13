Mark Your Calendars for the Sparks Art Walk

paint unsplash

There will be art, music and fun in downtown Victorian Square this Thursday night, July 15th from 4pm-9pm. The Sierra Arts Foundation , along with the City of Sparks and local sponsors, have partnered with local businesses to host a major event that will be free to the public and focused on art, film, and entertainment that will celebrate the City of Sparks.

Local vendors include Harris Market Farms , Emmy's Flower Truck , Grit & Grain Woodshop , Heaven Sent Goat Milk Soap and Bath Products and more. Additionally the Sparks Heritage Museum is staying open later and will be free to the public. The Cordillera International Film Festival is providing free popular films in the Tony Armstrong Amphitheater.

In addition to the art, shopping and food, the Sparks Art Walk will also feature a musical performance by Chuck Ragan (Official) who will be headlining this event on the Great Basin Brewing Company Sparks stage !

The Sparks Art Walk is “a curated collection that will showcase regularly rotating installed art throughout Victorian Square in downtown Sparks, Nevada. This program is designed to enhance the local environment and promote the understanding and enjoyment of public art by inviting artists to temporarily exhibit selectworks in selected areas. Collections will rotate every two years,” For more information on the art, check out their website.

Also, as part of Third Thursday, an ongoing monthly program in Sparks, the Sparks Art Walk will have guided tours from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Tours leave at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. and last about 30 minutes. Tours start in Lillard Park, next to the Depot Gallery.

The Sparks Art Walk is also a part of the larger ongoing celebration of the arts in our area, Artown .

There are no tickets necessary just head on down to Victorian Square on the 15th between 4pm and 9pm and get ready to enjoy some art in Sparks!

