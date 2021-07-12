Events in Reno, July 12th-18th: We have Artown, the July Wine Walk, a Scavenger Hunt and More!

ice cream unsplash

Reno is truly the Biggest Little City. There is always so much to do and this week, our second week in July is packed full of amazing events from art and music, to food and wine.

Artown Events

July in Reno is Artown and there are so many events taking place. I recommend heading over to their website for what is happening, when and where and for information on how to get tickets. The calendar of events for this week includes a Kids Rodeo, the Kronos Quartet, and a Gospel Fest.

July Wine Walk

The Wine Walk is a standing event, the second Saturday of every month and one that promises a good time. Read about my experience on the June Wine Walk . You really cannot beat the sense of fun and community that take place on the Wine Walk. You get a wine glass and to stop at local participating businesses in the Riverwalk district to sample their wine and get a sense of what’s happening in our city. So sign up and head on out with the Wine Walk this Saturday, the 17th. You can get tickets to the Wine Walk here .

Biggest Little Scavenger Hunt

The Sierra Arts Foundation is throwing a Biggest Little Scavenger Hunt on July 17th from 12:00pm - 3:00pm in downtown Reno. Tickets are $25 dollars for a team of 6.

Out and About Pride Party, July 12th-18th

Brought to you by Yelp Reno, the Out and About Pride Party is composed of 23 local businesses in our area that will be offering a Pride themed special that will donate some of the proceeds to OUR center in Reno. Restaurants that you won’t want to miss include Rice Box Kitchen and their Rainbow Mochi Box special, Krem and their Rainbow Pride crepes, and Coffee N Comics with their special EqualiTea. Head out and about, post your reviews on Yelp Reno, and celebrate every occasion with our local restaurants who bring so much joy and uniqueness to our city.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.