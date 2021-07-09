Walking Part of the Vegas Strip in July 2021: Dodging the Heat and COVID, Seeing Amazing Things on the Cheap

vegas strip unsplash

I wanted to take my daughter to Vegas for a small vacation this summer because I wanted her to see what it was like and to have a truly Nevada experience to share with her friends and teachers when she returns to school this Fall. We also plan to visit Carson City, Virginia City and South Lake Tahoe. We are relatively new to Nevada and I know that Nevada History, Nevada Day and Nevada reports might be ahead for her in the next school year.

I know everyone has their reasons to go to Vegas ranging from the wholesome to the less wholesome. I know there’s so much to do for those who want to party, and gamble. But, I am also a firm believer that places are not just for one kind of person, and that Vegas especially, has something of meaning and importance to offer everyone, especially those of us who live in Nevada. Sure, it’s casinos and sure, there are elements that are not so family friendly, but it is not hard to see beyond the bright lights and what happens here stays here tongue in cheek mentality to notice that Vegas has a lot to offer for the non-casino set as well. Families and kids go to Vegas all of the time, and for good reason: it's fascinating.

There’s really so much to do and see in Vegas for those who want to experience something that is very Nevada, culturally and historically and for those who want to see amazing things that you really cannot see anywhere else. For us, Vegas was about checking out the Strip this time. Next time we go it will be about checking out the downtown area, the museums and probably bouncing back to the Strip to see a few of the things we missed. But first, what did we see?

We started at t he Bellagio , a place so magical it is getting its own article soon. My daughter loved it so much. The gardens, the food, looking longingly at the amazing pools (our pool at the Rio was closed all week, so we were hurting with jealousy watching people frolic and swim in some of the most beautiful pools we have ever seen!).

From the Bellagio we walked next door to the Cosmopolitan and Aria hotels. For this part of the journey it’s a lot of outside walking. So, hot heat, burning sidewalks, sun and then some lovely reprieves inside of each hotel as we wanted to see what each one was about. We loved that each hotel has such a unique theme to it. The Cosmopolitan was cool and edgy, the Aria was all about flight and hot air balloons and birds. My daughter loved sitting in the little hot air balloon in the Aria lobby.

After the Aria it’s onto New York New York , again you walk to it. There’s an amazing garden with a wonderful rock wall fountain that we just wanted to hug. The hotel is really cool inside, with so many restaurants and shops including the Hershey Shop and here’s what’s so great about it - once you hit New York New York you are connected to every hotel down the line all the way to Mandalay Bay, which was our goal of the morning. Being able to walk through the hotels and stay out of the 113 degree heat was delightful! New York New York is a great place to just look and marvel - in addition to the roller coaster that goes around the hotel, the hotel is built like a New York City Skyline, skyscrapers and all and complete with a giant replica of the Statue of LIberty.

After New York New York it was the hotel we had wanted to stay at, but we got priced out a bit - the Excalibur . Shaped like a castle with some great medieval decor and themes, this hotel looks so fun for families and again, their pool was open, amazing looking and people of all ages looked happy. We did not check out the games or arcade in the basement because we were on a mission to just get a sense of as many of the hotels as we could on our short stay in Vegas, but my daughter really liked the Excalibur and so did I.

The Excalibur walkway takes you to the Luxor - the hotel with such a unique and somewhat creepy vibe! Shaped like a pyramid, black and epic the Luxor theme is ancient Egypt, tombs, and alright, a bit on the dark side with an amazing museum currently showing some downright chilling exhibits - the Titanic Exhibit and Bodies. We did not check these out, but being in the place was cool.

The mission of the morning was to get to Mandalay Bay and check out the Shark Reef Aquarium . We also saw, again, with sadness in our hearts because of our hotel not having an open pool, that the pool at Mandalay Bay looked beyond amazing - almost like a waterpark, maybe it was a water park! The Shark Reef Aquarium was breathtaking, and I have an article on that coming soon, but just know that it is a must-see for families and those seeking a non-gambling and more nerdy and educational trip to Vegas.

After our morning walk, we were exhausted so we took a taxi from Mandalay Bay to our next destination, the Venetian, the subject of a future article as well but I will say one thing: The Venetian is gorgeous and a must-see for everyone. The design, the theme, the feeling of total sophistication and grace, my daughter and I were obsessed with the Venetian.

Of course walking the entire strip, going into every hotel and seeing every free and one of a kind attraction is just not possible in one day. We saw the ones that were on our ‘must-see’ list and got to check out a few that were in-between. For the most part, our day was very affordable. We did not shop, we did not splurge, we parked and walked, took a short taxi ride, and had a nice meal. The feast for our eyes, as they say, was free and gave us memories that will last a lifetime.

