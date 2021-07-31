Discover Memphis with the locals: Book your tour with Blues City Tours today!

Looking for a reputable, knowledgeable crew to get you around Memphis and share all of the city's secrets with you? Then look no further than locally owned and operated Blues City Tours.

Blues City Collage Photo courtesy of the Blues City Tours Facebook page

Since 1988, Blues City Tours has been showing tourists and residents alike the best of Memphis. Today, they now run multiple tours within the city, offer shuttles to the Tunica casinos on the water, and can get you to Tupelo for the full Elvis experience.

Blues City Tours is currently running 11 tours of Memphis varying in experiences between trips to Graceland and other iconic Elvis locales, to shopping excursions, to riverboat cruises on the Mighty Mississippi. Love Memphis music history? Then jump on the Memphis Music Tour for a trip to Sun Studio, STAX Museum of American Soul Music, and the Rock 'n' Soul Museum on Beale Street.

And you won't find a better group to teach you about Memphis' involvement in the Civil Rights Movement past and present than Blues City Tours. They offer two opportunities with the MLK 50th Anniversary Tour, which stops at the National Civil Rights Museum for pictures and takes you to 8 other important landmarks and a shuttle to the National Civil Rights Museum to immerse yourself in the movement.

One of the most popular tours is the Beale Street Twilight Shuttle, which will take you to all the best clubs on the street for food, drinks, live music.

Ticket prices vary per tour, but you can find all of their pricing information online. Some tours don't operate on certain days because the venues they tour are closed, so booking in advance is recommended. They also offer shuttle services from the airport to various locations for a reasonable individual rate and a group discount if you've got four or more people traveling together. Prices vary per destination, but you can see all the options online.

From Blues City Tours site:

We are the premier tour bus company of the Mid-South. With over twenty years of experience, we provide the highest quality airport shuttles, sedan services, and tour packages at competitive prices for our customers. We accommodate the needs of any individual or group to ensure their experience with Blues City Tours provides a lasting positive impression.

Blues City Tours is a locally owned business. We have been in business for 27 years and received several awards such as 2012 Quality Excellence Award from Mid South Minority Council and 2010 Memphis City Schools Outstanding Service Award.

Now Available:

Multiple languages for group tours only

Tours you can trust

Customized group tours

Admission is included (unless specified)

Pick-up from airports, hotels, casinos

Tours include transportation from most hotels to our ticket office

Blues City Tours also operates the unique Memphis Hop experience, where you can bounce around town and take it all in on your own timetable, as multiple Hop busses run the routes every hour and twenty minutes. Learn more about the Memphis Hop here.

The Blues City Tours brick and mortar ticket office is located at 664 Marshall Ave, Memphis, TN 38103, and you can call them at 901-522-9229 for information on tours and pricing and to book your trip.

Welcome to Memphis, and enjoy, y'all!

