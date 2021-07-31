Memphis, TN

Discover Memphis with the locals: Book your tour with Blues City Tours today!

Jennifer Jones - The Downtown Kid

Looking for a reputable, knowledgeable crew to get you around Memphis and share all of the city's secrets with you? Then look no further than locally owned and operated Blues City Tours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcOlP_0bDuZ7Bc00

Since 1988, Blues City Tours has been showing tourists and residents alike the best of Memphis. Today, they now run multiple tours within the city, offer shuttles to the Tunica casinos on the water, and can get you to Tupelo for the full Elvis experience.

Blues City Tours is currently running 11 tours of Memphis varying in experiences between trips to Graceland and other iconic Elvis locales, to shopping excursions, to riverboat cruises on the Mighty Mississippi. Love Memphis music history? Then jump on the Memphis Music Tour for a trip to Sun Studio, STAX Museum of American Soul Music, and the Rock 'n' Soul Museum on Beale Street.

And you won't find a better group to teach you about Memphis' involvement in the Civil Rights Movement past and present than Blues City Tours. They offer two opportunities with the MLK 50th Anniversary Tour, which stops at the National Civil Rights Museum for pictures and takes you to 8 other important landmarks and a shuttle to the National Civil Rights Museum to immerse yourself in the movement.

One of the most popular tours is the Beale Street Twilight Shuttle, which will take you to all the best clubs on the street for food, drinks, live music.

Ticket prices vary per tour, but you can find all of their pricing information online. Some tours don't operate on certain days because the venues they tour are closed, so booking in advance is recommended. They also offer shuttle services from the airport to various locations for a reasonable individual rate and a group discount if you've got four or more people traveling together. Prices vary per destination, but you can see all the options online.

From Blues City Tours site:

We are the premier tour bus company of the Mid-South. With over twenty years of experience, we provide the highest quality airport shuttles, sedan services, and tour packages at competitive prices for our customers. We accommodate the needs of any individual or group to ensure their experience with Blues City Tours provides a lasting positive impression.

Blues City Tours is a locally owned business. We have been in business for 27 years and received several awards such as 2012 Quality Excellence Award from Mid South Minority Council and 2010 Memphis City Schools Outstanding Service Award.

Now Available:

  • Multiple languages for group tours only
  • Tours you can trust
  • Customized group tours
  • Admission is included (unless specified)
  • Pick-up from airports, hotels, casinos
  • Tours include transportation from most hotels to our ticket office

Blues City Tours also operates the unique Memphis Hop experience, where you can bounce around town and take it all in on your own timetable, as multiple Hop busses run the routes every hour and twenty minutes. Learn more about the Memphis Hop here.

The Blues City Tours brick and mortar ticket office is located at 664 Marshall Ave, Memphis, TN 38103, and you can call them at 901-522-9229 for information on tours and pricing and to book your trip.

Welcome to Memphis, and enjoy, y'all!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3f027b4757bbb50f0bd1a6562d8d3d94.blob

I enjoy being connected to and engaged with the world around me, specifically my local downtown community in Memphis, TN. My personal interest lies in celebrating diversity as well as exploring mental health topics. But I also hope I can help you find the best ribs in town while we're at it.

Memphis, TN
95 followers
Loading

More from Jennifer Jones - The Downtown Kid

Memphis, TN

Memphis: Help MLGW and MIFA Keep the Lights on in the Fridge with Three Simple Programs

It's no secret that the pandemic has wreaked havoc across the nation. In Memphis, there's a lot of job loss and people who can't work outside of their homes for health reasons. Oftentimes, whatever money they're able to bring in isn't enough to cover the bills. People are struggling to pay for basic needs like groceries and utilities. Due, in part, to a year of virtual schooling for many area students, residential power use has increased, meaning those monthly bills are higher than many families are used to, too.Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Discover the music, history, and food of downtown Memphis on the Memphis Hop busses

"Hop On. Tune In. Rock Out. Get on the bus and take in Memphis’ unique and vibrant culture. From the Jungle Room at Graceland to the jungle experience at Bass Pro, soulful bass lines at STAX to baseline drives at AutoZone Park, the Memphis HOP introduces you to the best in Memphis cultural attractions."Read full story
Memphis, TN

Explore the controversy of the new mixed-use property development proposal in the Pinch District

Various local outlets are abuzz with news on the latest development proposal for downtown Memphis' Pinch District. Once a bustling entertainment center, the Pinch District started drying up when the Pyramid was closed following the opening of the FedEx Forum in 2004, which moved all major sporting events and shows closer to Beale Street. Since the Pyramid was repurposed as a Bass Pro Shops megastore in 2015, the Pinch District has been slowly coming back to life. Today, the area is being considered an investment hotspot. One of the newest proposals, though, is getting some serious criticism from residents.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Sign up now for the next Citizens' Police Academy with the Memphis City Police Department

Memphis, like any major metropolitan area, has its issues with crime. Most people will never be a witness to a crime, let alone a victim; however, for residents who want to organize with their neighbors to help monitor their districts and learn to be proactive, the Memphis Police Department has a program for you.Read full story

Are you involved with a narcissist? Use these tools to find out now and get help getting out.

Maybe it’s because we’re talking about mental health and healing more these days or maybe there’s been a dramatic uptick in the number of sociopaths showing their hideous faces to the world; either way, we sure are throwing around the word narcissist a lot.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Hurry in to Memphis' best summertime adventure the whole family will love: The Memphis Zoo

Memphis was just named in Time Magazine's "The World's Greatest Places of 2021," and for good reason. The city is bustling and vibrant, and if you're looking to find out how to capture the energy this summer, you've got to go see what's happening at the Memphis Zoo.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Hurry in to your family's summertime must-do before it's too late: Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort

Tennessee might not be oceanfront property, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some time in the water if you're near Nashville. No summer would be complete without a trip (or many!) to the fun-filled, family-friendly Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Downtown Memphis' food, music, history, and people: The "musts" when you've only got a day or two to play.

Memphis is full of amazing food, music, history, and people. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to experience all the city has to offer in one visit. But if you've only got a day or two in town, and you're looking for the best of the city, all you have to do is head downtown.Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Indulge in the History and Luxury of "Millionaire's Row" -- Victorian Village in Downtown Memphis

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Memphis' Victorian Village was once a large collection of beautiful mansions built in the mid-1800s by wealthy Memphians with diverse backgrounds in both their personal-professional lives as well as their architectural tastes. While not all of the original homes remain, the ones that still stand are on the must-see list.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Discover the Museums of Downtown Memphis: A Feast for Your Eyes

There's a little bit of everything and more than you might realize. No trip to downtown Memphis would be complete without visiting the National Civil Rights Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate located in the former Lorraine Motel (450 Mulberry Street). Additionally, though, downtown Memphis offers a dozen beauties nearby with one-of-a-kind collections in music, ancient history, civil rights, sports cars, Victorian-era homes, fire trucks, and even metal-working that you don't want to miss.Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

Explore 5 Ways to Conquer Your Anxiety and Improve Your Overall Mental Health

If you need immediate help, please contact your local hospital. Additionally, for less threatening situations, a professional therapist is highly recommended. If you feel like you might be a danger to yourself, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website to chat with a lifeline.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Maximize Your Productivity with SMART Goals: A Simple How-To

Cliche as they might seem, SMART goals work. When I first heard about them in a professional development seminar, I rolled my eyes. Another trend that's supposed to change my life?Read full story

Discover 5 Ways to Take Control of Your Overthinking Brain Today

Trying to ward off the curse of overthinking seems redundant or maybe even altogether futile. Try as you might, sometimes you can't get your brain out of a feedback loop. One thought triggers another and you're free-falling but not in the cool, Tom Petty way. The struggle is real, and it's exhausting.Read full story

Mental illness: Discover 15 things you need to know right now to help.

I've learned that if you can't laugh at your mental illness(es) sometimes, you'll lose your mind -- and your sense of self. And if you love someone who's living life with mental illness or perhaps you're looking to find tools to help others understand what you're going through, here are some things you might appreciate knowing so you both stay a little saner.Read full story
Memphis, TN

Reopening the Blind Bear in downtown Memphis

As COVID-19 restrictions fall away across the city, Memphis businesses are reopening and locals and tourists alike are headed downtown. With everyone enjoying patio brunches, shopping in great boutiques, browsing through art galleries, and riding the trolleys on Main Street, downtown Memphis is once again a flurry of activity.Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

The best brunch spots in downtown Memphis

Brunch (noun). The socially acceptable way to have cocktails before noon. In the beginning, the merger of breakfast and lunch was “for ‘Saturday-night carousers’ who were too hungover to get out of bed on Sunday morning,” according to Love Belfast, a site dedicated to covering the latest news out of Belfast in an article exploring brunch trends. And while it might feel like brunch has only recently gained popularity, it’s actually been around since the late 1800s.Read full story
4 comments
Memphis, TN

The best breakfast spots in downtown Memphis

Downtown Memphis is a bustling place these days. As COVID-19 restrictions* loosen, people are getting back out into the world, and they're hungry. Whether you're a local looking for something different or a visitor from out of town (welcome!), there’s a breakfast spot downtown for every appetite. And while there are great fine dining options available for breakfast, these local favorites will fuel the family without emptying your bank account.Read full story
1 comments

Is it lasting love or is it codependency issues?

The answer might be hard to take. Instant attraction. Constantly thinking about them. Racing heart when your phone dings. The same fated-to-be-together signs folks use to defend their “true love” after two weeks are usually the same warning signs that science calls “red flags.”Read full story
Memphis, TN

River Time Market and Deli

Memphis doesn't have the typical metropolitan downtown experience. For a large city, Memphis’ downtown is almost entirely walkable, versus larger downtown areas that are dozens of numbered blocks deep. While there are bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues akin to any downtown area, many of Memphis’ options are locally owned compared to bigger cities who’ve brought in chain operations to fill up the space.Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy