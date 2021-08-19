Lunch out with the family in downtown Naperville at a sustainable restaurant, the Blue Sushi Sake Grill

A fun place to enjoy eclectic and delicious sushi overlooking the DuPage River, all the while knowing your food has been farmed or caught in an eco-friendly way.

After some back-to-school shopping the other day, my family needed a place to grab lunch. Blue Sushi Sake Grill has an outdoor dining area along the Naperville Riverwalk, making it the perfect choice to have a nice meal in the shade.

The food is fresh and delicious, but we'll talk about that later. First, let's talk about how Blue Sushi is a leader in the sustainability movement among restaurants.

The Conscious Earth Movement

Blue Sushi has created the Conscious Earth Movement in partnership with the Monterey Bay Seafood Aquarium Seafood Watch Program.

What this means is that all of the seafood that the restaurant serves has been rated by the Seafood Watch Program as either a Green Best Choice, Yellow Good Alternative, or from other eco-certified sources.

You can even see a map on their website of each location and fishery where the seafood has come from.

What's the food like?

It's nice to eat seafood knowing it was caught or farmed responsibly. But you might be wondering how the food at Blue Sushi tastes.

We sat outside under an umbrella in the shade looking out from above at Naperville's Riverwalk. My daughter was entertained by watching the ducks floating by as she waited for her food.

My family thoroughly enjoyed our lunch. My daughter loved eating her veggie rolls out of the children's Bento Box. Also, the restaurant was able to accommodate her food allergies.

Little Bento Box (Photo by author)

The dragon fruit lemonade was a fun, vibrant color, and it tasted fresh and lemony but not too sweet.

Dragon Fruit Lemonade (Photo by author)

My husband and I ordered a specialty sushi roll and a tower of fresh tuna. The seafood was fresh, and the flavors went together well. The menu also has plenty of classic sushi options for those that prefer their sushi to be more traditional.

Tuna Tower (Photo by author)

The Beach Roll (Photo by author)

And if you're looking for vegetarian options, this place is for you. They have an extensive menu of vegan sushi rolls.

Build your own sushi box

As we were leaving, we noticed signs for a build your own sushi box to take home with you. It's a convenient way to make sushi if you've ever wanted to try it yourself. They provide the ingredients, and you can follow along with a video tutorial from a sushi chef to learn sushi-rolling techniques.

Overall, it's a great location, with good food and good service. And you can eat your seafood knowing it was harvested with the protection of our oceans in mind.

