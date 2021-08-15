TikTok's Baked Feta Pasta recipe is the perfect way to use up those tomatoes you bought at the farmer's market

It's tomato season in Chicagoland! Time to take advantage of the fresh taste of a locally grown tomato.

You can only get farm-fresh delicious tasting tomatoes in the Chicago area from about July to October. Other than those months, you're going to be stuck buying bland tomatoes from the grocery store shelves.

Whether you grow them yourself, buy them at your local farmer's market, or have a generous neighbor with too many on their hands, you may find yourself wondering what to do with all of your tomatoes.

Baked feta pasta

I tried this trendy recipe from TikTok when it went viral this winter and was surprised to find how easy it was and how tasty it turned out. It occurred to me it would be a great way to use up my garden-fresh tomatoes this summer.

I enjoy cooking fresh meals for my family, but I don't want to spend all day in the kitchen, so convenience is one of the things I look for when trying new recipes. And this recipe is very convenient.

This recipe showed up on TikTok in February and went viral. Here is the original video.

The recipe

Last winter, the recipe made the rounds across the internet. It's even been seen in the Washington Post.

Here is my version of the original recipe. It's a mix between the original and a version I found on Delish.

The original blogger changes her oven temperature during cooking. In the interest of keeping it simple, and to avoid burning, Delish suggests you keep your oven steady at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ingredients

1 lb pasta (the recipe says use any shape you want, I've tried both spaghetti and penne, and they worked great)

1/2 cup olive oil

20 ounces of cherry tomatoes (about 2 boxes). The ease of the recipe is not having to chop anything, but you can use whole tomatoes if that's what you have on hand. You will need to dice the tomatoes if using whole.

1 block of feta cheese (8 ounces)

2 to 4 garlic cloves (crushed)

1 or 2 pinches of red pepper flakes

1 handful of torn fresh basil leaves

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Farenheight. Add olive oil, garlic, and tomatoes to your baking dish. If you're chopping larger tomatoes, you'll want about 20 ounces or 2.5 cups. Add salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Combine. Place the block of feta in the center of the tomatoes. If you couldn't find a block and only have crumbed, this will still work. Pile your crumbles in the center of the baking dish. Bake for around 40 to 45 minutes until you can see your tomatoes are bubbling and bursting, and the feta is golden on the top. While your tomato dish is baking, cook your pasta of choice according to the package directions. Mix your pasta with the baked tomato mixture until you have a lovely, cheesy pasta dish. Add fresh basil leaves and serve.

Note #1

Fresh basil is delicious in this recipe, but if you don't have fresh, you can substitute it with one teaspoon of dried. Add it to the tomatoes and garlic in your dish before baking. I tried this in winter when I couldn't find fresh basil in the grocery store, and it still turned out delicious.

Note #2

The Delish recipe suggests reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water to add at the end. If using chopped whole tomatoes, this step is most likely not needed as there is more water content in whole tomatoes than cherry.

Enjoy fresh tomatoes in Chicago while you can

When it's all done you only have to clean up one baking dish and the pot you boiled your pasta in. Don't delay trying it with fresh tomatoes. We've only got another month or two left in Chicago for farm-fresh tomato season.

