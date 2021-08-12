Oswego, IL

Take a drive to the country and celebrate sunflower season in Illinois

Jennifer Geer

New this year to Keller's Farmstand in Oswego is a 3-acre field of gorgeous sunflowers. You can pick them, get photo ops, or just enjoy the beauty on a late summer day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hI1oM_0bPZsa6W00

You don't have to drive very far outside of Chicago to reach Illinois farmland. Keller's Farmstand is located in the suburb of Oswego, about an hour's drive southwest of the city.

Keller's Farmstand is usually a top destination for family activities in the fall with apple picking, corn mazes, and their large pumpkin patch. Oh, and don't forget the apple cider donuts.

But in the summer, it's usually just a place to stop off and get delicious fresh sweetcorn from one of their farmstand locations.

However, this summer, Keller's is trying something new. The farmers have planted a 3-acre field of sunflowers that will produce over 60,000 blooms.

Where is it?

Keller's Farmstand in Oswego: located at 2500 Johnson Road.

When is it?

The sunflower field will be open the weekend of August 14 and 15 and from Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22.

Their website lists the final weekend in August (Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29) as tentative.

They strongly recommend buying your timed-entry ticket in advance online. Space is limited, and they can't guarantee you will be able to buy a ticket at the door.

Hours are 9:30 AM to 5 PM, but the last entry is allowed at 3:30 PM.

What's the cost?

Tickets are $10 plus fees. Your ticket gets you access to the field, the children's play area, and two sunflower blooms that you pick yourself. If you want more than two blooms, no problem. More blooms are available to buy.

Kids 4 and under are free, but only paid ticket holders can get the two blooms.

What to know before you go

The field is in direct sun, so Keller's recommends bringing sunscreen and bottled water. Also, remember to dress for the weather and wear appropriate shoes.

The field can be muddy and uneven after a rain. Stay on the marked path and look for the photo op locations along the path for your perfect pic.

Tips for visiting a sunflower farm

This New Jersey blogger lists 11 tips for visiting sunflower farms. As I've never been to one myself, I decided to check out her suggestions.

Top tips from Jennifer Auer include bring garden shears, don't forget the bug spray, and bring a wide-mouthed water bottle to keep your flowers hydrated until you can get them home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXNfg_0bPZsa6W00

Limited apple picking

After you visit the sunflowers, you can pick apples. It's not apple season yet, but there is an early-season apple available starting Friday, August 13 at Keller's. The Zestar apple is described as juicy and crisp with a sweet-tart flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053T4q_0bPZsa6W00
For just a short drive outside of the city, you can enjoy a unique day amid these sunny, cheerful flowers. And you'll have some pretty blooms to take home to brighten your day.
Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadows. It’s what the sunflowers do. – Helen Keller

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

