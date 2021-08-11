As Illinois schools welcome students back for fall, some parents worry about the Delta variant

Is the Delta variant more severe in children? Will opening schools cause outbreaks, quarantines, and possible school closures? These are a few of the questions facing parents as school begins.

"I wonder if I should start preparing my kids for the possibility we may be doing remote learning again." That was a comment I saw recently on a local parent's Facebook group.

It's a valid concern, as Covid cases have been surging across the country. And this time, we're hearing more and more stories of children getting sick.

Cases are up everywhere

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,950 new cases of Covid on Tuesday, and the seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug 2-9 is at 5.7%. It's the Delta variant driving the surge. Delta accounts for over 90% of new Covid cases in the U.S.

We know Delta is more transmissible than previous variants, and fully vaccinated people have been found to spread it even when showing no symptoms. This was behind the reason for the CDC's recent change in mask guidelines.

The CDC has warned that current data suggests the Delta may cause more severe infections in the unvaccinated.

The Delta variant

However, experts are still unsure if Delta causes more severe infections in children.

In southern states where the vaccination rates remain low, pediatricians are warning the public they are seeing an increase of Covid cases in children.

David Kimberlin, MD, a pediatric infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) Committee on Infectious Diseases told MedPage Today,

"Across the South, where we have low vaccination rates, children's hospitals are experiencing many more cases than they did at the worst of the peak at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, suggesting it's possible that Delta causes more severe disease in children."

Mark Kline, MD, chief physician at Children's Hospital New Orleans, said on ABC News,

" This delta variant is affecting a lot of young people. We are hospitalizing record number of children. Half of the children in our hospital are under 2 years of age."

Cases in Florida are surging among children. A recent state report showed cases for kids under 12 at 13,596 and 13,858 for children aged 12 to 19. This comes as Florida children head back to school in a state where the governor has banned school districts from mandating face masks.

Cases are up for children across the U.S.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) tracks Covid cases in children. Their data shows 94,000 new cases in children over the past week, which is a substantial increase of 72,000 from the week before. To put this into perspective, back in June, weekly cases were at 8,400.

The AAP states,

"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is uncommon among children. However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effect."

What's happening in Illinois?

Children's cases are up. Dr. Sarah Patrick, a leading epidemiologist in Illinois announced that cases for kids aged 5 to 11 are up 788% this month.

Fortunately, there has not yet been the surge of children requiring hospitalization for Covid like southern states have seen. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health said although cases are up for kids, they don't seem to be increasing in severity, "the good news is, just like in the other types of COVID, the huge majority of the time, they have a relatively minor case.”

"Families are scared"

Dr. Wassam Rahman, the medical director of the pediatric emergency center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital told The New York Times, "Most of the kids are not very sick,” he said. “Most will go home and be treated with preventive care at home. But as you might imagine, families are scared.”

This is certainly true among my suburban Chicago Facebook group, where parents are sharing stories of kids across the country ending up in hospitals due to Covid.

However, the data doesn't tell us the full story yet. “I think time will tell, really,” Dr. Rahman said. “We need at least a month, maybe two months before we get a sense of trends.”

In the meantime, rather than heading into what many had hoped would be a more "normal" year for kids, some parents are getting the foreboding sense that this school year may be just as upended, unusual, and scary as last year.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.