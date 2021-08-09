Chicago, IL

How to choose the best face mask for children headed back to school

Jennifer Geer

All students and teachers in Illinois are required to wear face masks indoors this fall. Since kids will be wearing them for at least six hours, you'll want to find a well-fitting mask that your child finds comfortable. And a cute pattern doesn't hurt either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loZrd_0bMCbYgR00

It's not where we wanted to be as kids head to full-time in-person this fall, but here we are.

No longer a disease of the old, the Delta variant has changed the game. In Tennessee, children's hospitals will be full by the end of the week. In Jacksonville, Florida, kids admitted to pediatric hospitals in July jumped four times the amount from June.

And in Illinois, the IDPH Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there has been a "concerning" increase among cases and hospitalizations in youth.

How to find a comfortable face mask for your child

With the school mask mandate from Governor Pritzker, masks are required for children this fall. Your best bet is to find a mask that fits your child well and is comfortable to wear.

Everyone is different, and there is no one size fits all. Keep this in mind when buying shopping for masks. You may need to try several different styles to find the right one.

At the beginning of the pandemic, I bought a set of pleated cloth masks for my daughter with cute patterns, but she could not tolerate them. She said she felt she couldn't breathe. So, we tried another style and found that she liked the cone-shaped style with adjustable ear straps. She says after a few minutes of wearing her mask, she can forget that it's on.

And that's what you want for your kid. To be able to put their mask on for the day and forget about it.

What should you look for in a mask?

For my daughter, we've found the cone-shaped style to be more breathable than pleated. And adjustable ear loops are a must.

The New York Times put out a guide to choosing masks for children. They say that finding a good fit for a kid may involve trial and error.

Why should you check out this guide? Because the Times has the resources to do a lot of testing. The Times spent a year looking at 100 cloth and disposable kid's masks. They examined scientific studies, talked to researchers and other health experts, and assessed filtration efficiency in lab tests. They also had a panel of 10 kid testers try the masks out for fit and comfort.

What was The New York Times' first choice?

The Enro Kids Face Mask was chosen due to its machine washable filter (a hard-to-find feature), coverage, and breathability.

I was convinced by the review and ordered a few of these for my daughter to try. However, since the Times rated it as number one, the company has been inundated with orders. You may find these are out of stock or slow to ship. I placed my order over two weeks ago, and it still hasn't shipped out.

Toddler Pick: Crayola Masks

The Times guide listed Crayola as one of the best masks for toddlers. They say older children found the fit to be too small.

However, Crayola was the first mask my school-age daughter found to be comfortable (she liked the adjustable straps) and she had no trouble with the fit.

Budget Pick: Old Navy

This is the first face mask I bought for my daughter to wear last spring. It's a great price at $12.50 for a pack of five. However, she found the pleated style difficult to wear and without adjustable ear straps, we couldn't get the fit right.

But they've upgraded their version since then and added ear loops for a better fit. For a budget choice, you may want to give these a try.

Other top choices

Some other top picks in the guide are Happy Masks with filtration and Athleta Girl Adjustable Made to Move. As of Monday, the Happy Masks website says they are sold out and in the process of restocking.

What about KN95 and N95 masks?

Don't expect your child to wear an adult one-size-fits-all. If you're looking for an N95 mask, The Times recommends the 4CAir AireTrust Nano Mask for Kids.

Adam Ratner, MD, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at NYU Langone Health’s Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital told NBC News that kids could wear N95 masks safely, as long as they fit properly, but he doesn't think they need to.

And Sharon Nachman, MD, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital told NBC young kids are mouth breathers, which means the K95 mask can get wet when worn for extended periods. They may need to change out their K95 mask at lunch to keep it dry.

Are masks safe for children to wear all day?

Though I have seen many parents in my Chicago suburb relieved to hear that schools would have universal masking this fall, I have also heard quite a few rumblings from some that don't want their kids in masks.

To the parents that want universal masking, it only makes sense to take a simple preventative measure against the rising Covid cases (many in children) and the more transmissible Delta variant. Especially since kids under 12 aren't eligible for the vaccine, leaving them vulnerable.

However, the parents that do not want to send their children to school have expressed concerns such as, masks can hinder a child's development, make it hard to breathe, and force them to breathe in their own expelled carbon dioxide.

But what's the truth? What do doctors say about the safety of mask-wearing for kids?

Experts weigh in on mask-wearing

According to Kimberly M. Dickinson, MD, MPH & Theresa W. Guilbert, MD, MS, FAAP masks are breathable, "masks are made from breathable materials that will not block the oxygen your child needs. Masks will not affect your child's ability to focus or learn in school."

As for breathing in carbon dioxide, the experts say that isn't possible.

"Carbon dioxide molecules are very tiny, even smaller than respiratory droplets. They cannot be trapped by breathable materials like cloth or disposable masks. In fact, surgeons wear tight-fitting masks all day as part of their jobs, without any harm."

Dr. Eve Bloomgarden, an endocrinologist and chief operating officer of the Illinois Medical Professionals Action Collaborative Team (IMPACT) and mother of two, told WTTW Chicago wearing masks can help keep kids safe when they return to the classroom:

"Masks make a big difference in perception of risk for kids, particularly when you’re looking at attending in-person school. Swapping air indoors without masks is the highest risk and the more people you bring into a setting, the more risk involved, and a lot of that risk can be mitigated with masking.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 21

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_8bc47fa9eb8937e3c868ff7dffe2ac9d.blob

Bringing you the latest happenings in and around Chicago.

Chicago, IL
3688 followers
Loading

More from Jennifer Geer

Illinois State

The invasive rusty crayfish probably arrived in Illinois waterways as fish bait

When these aggressive feeders take over a river, they change the entire ecosystem of the waterway. Rusty crawfish (Orconectes rusticus)(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) Native to the Ohio River Basin (Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee,) Rusty crayfish (Orconectes rusticus) have made their way to the northern waters of Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Experts believe they were brought here by anglers that used them as bait and released the unused ones into the water.Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Take a drive to the country and celebrate sunflower season in Illinois

New this year to Keller's Farmstand in Oswego is a 3-acre field of gorgeous sunflowers. You can pick them, get photo ops, or just enjoy the beauty on a late summer day. You don't have to drive very far outside of Chicago to reach Illinois farmland. Keller's Farmstand is located in the suburb of Oswego, about an hour's drive southwest of the city.Read full story
3 comments
Illinois State

As Illinois schools welcome students back for fall, some parents worry about the Delta variant

Is the Delta variant more severe in children? Will opening schools cause outbreaks, quarantines, and possible school closures? These are a few of the questions facing parents as school begins.Read full story
13 comments
Joliet, IL

The Old Joliet Women's Prison, long since abandoned, will become a haunted house attraction this fall

Built in 1896, and located across the street from the main facility, the Old Women's Prison in Joliet will need major rehab before opening to the public this September. (James Timothy Peters/Pixabay)Read full story
8 comments
Illinois State

It's corn season in Illinois: 3 recipes for getting the most flavor out of farm-fresh sweet corn

Find out the best way to prepare sweet corn from the farmers that grow it. Here are 3 corn recipes from Keller's Farmstand located in the southwest Chicago suburbs. I am lucky enough to live a short drive from a local farmstand where the sweet corn is abundant this time of year. If you've had corn fresh from the farm, you know the difference in flavor you get from the stuff sold in the grocery stores during off-seasons.Read full story
6 comments
Illinois State

Summer isn't over yet: Soak up the last few days at Illinois' largest waterpark

On a 45 minute drive west of Chicago, you will find a massive and colorful waterpark sparkling amid the Illinois cornfields. I bought my family season passes for Raging Waves in Yorkville for the summer of 2020. As you well know, that didn't work out so well.Read full story
14 comments
Chicago, IL

You might need to show proof of vaccination before you dine out in Chicago

Breakthrough cases, the rise of the Delta variant, and changing mask guidelines present a challenge for restaurant and bar owners. At the beginning of summer, things were beginning to look up for restaurants and bars. Chicago opened up with no restrictions, and masks were optional for the fully vaccinated. Crowds returned to dining out, eager to celebrate after over a year of lockdowns, quarantines, and Covid mitigations.Read full story
51 comments
Illinois State

The invasive tree of heaven may sound like it belongs in a tropical paradise, but it means bad news for Illinois yards

Not only does it out-compete native tree species, but it attracts another dangerous and invasive pest to the area, the spotted lanternfly. Ailanthus altissima, tree-of-heaven(WikimediaImages/Pixabay)Read full story
Illinois State

Unusual vacation rentals in Illinois to take you off the beaten path: Part 2

Because there's more to Illinois than skyscrapers and traffic. Peoria, Illinois(Randy von Liski/Flickr) When most people think of Illinois, they typically think of Chicago. But there is a lot more to this expansive state than the busy city on the lake.Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

These Lollapalooza inspired cocktail recipes are sure to get you in the festival mood, even if you're watching from home

It's here Chicago! The four-day music festival kicked off on Thursday and will last through Sunday. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say, the city of Chicago is excited about festival season. After a year of lockdowns and quarantines, music lovers are ready to celebrate the largest gathering Chicago has seen since the pandemic.Read full story
3 comments
Illinois State

Do you need to wear a mask indoors where you live? How do the CDC's new guidelines affect Illinois?

Check out the CDC's Covid tracker map to see the transmission levels in your county. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did an about-face by reversing its previous policy that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks indoors.Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Midwest derechos: Less common and more difficult to predict than tornadoes, but just as deadly

A possible derecho-producing storm is headed for the Chicago area Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. What is a derecho, and why are they sometimes called "inland hurricanes"?Read full story
Chicago, IL

Yes, you still need a vaccine even if you think you've had Covid before

Why having Covid won't protect you from getting it again, and the truth behind some other popular vaccine myths you may have read online. (Tim Mossholder/Unsplash) Covid cases are up again in Illinois while vaccination rates lag. The Illinois Department of Health has recorded at least 1,000 cases per day for the past five days. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is back up to 3.9%.Read full story
64 comments
Illinois State

Despite GOP backlash, Illinois Rep. Kinzinger will serve on committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol

"When duty calls, I will always answer." GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Rep. Liz Cheney as the second Republican on the bipartisan committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.Read full story
30 comments
Chicago, IL

How do you eat your Portillo's hot dog?

The Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant recently polled customers on this controversial topic and posted the results to social media. Portillo's Hot Dog Sign in Chicago(odonata98/Kimberly Reinhart)Read full story
34 comments
Lisle, IL

Soak up the last few days of summer at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle

Your guide to enjoying your best day at a living tree museum. Morton Arboretum Human+Nature Statue(H. Michael Miley/Flickr) The Morton Arboretum is an oasis of nature located in the middle of a bustling Chicago suburb. Head just 25 miles west of downtown Chicago, and you can immerse yourself in the beauty of forests, plants, and easy hikes.Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Should schools require masks to be worn by all? The debate rages on for Chicago area parents

It may not matter if U.S. Covid cases continue to surge and the CDC reverses its previous stance on dropping universal mask mandates. In that case, schools would have to require masking for all.Read full story
37 comments
Illinois State

Can Illinois expect Covid mitigations to return as cases trend upwards due to the Delta variant?

Vaccination rates lag as cases go up, and Mayor Lightfoot and Gov. Pritzker warn of possible mitigations returning to Illinois. "I believe strongly that we will impose mitigations as it's appropriate, where it's appropriate," Gov. Pritzker told NBC Chicago on Tuesday.Read full story
93 comments
Chicago, IL

Distant fires bring hazy skies to the Chicago area this week

Chicago's hazy skies are coming from the smoke of blazing forest fires out West and from Canada. The fires may be from far away, but the smoke is carried to Illinois by upper-level winds. When the sun shines through the smoke, it creates hazy skies.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 21

Community Policy