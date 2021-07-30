These Lollapalooza inspired cocktail recipes are sure to get you in the festival mood, even if you're watching from home

It's here Chicago! The four-day music festival kicked off on Thursday and will last through Sunday.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say, the city of Chicago is excited about festival season. After a year of lockdowns and quarantines, music lovers are ready to celebrate the largest gathering Chicago has seen since the pandemic.

Thousands of people showed up at Grant Park yesterday to kick off the event, and thousands more are expected through the weekend.

If you're headed to the festival, you'll need more than a ticket. The city is requiring proof of vaccination or negative Covid tests. According to festival organizers, over 90% had proof of vaccination for Thursday.

But if you'd rather watch the performances from the comfort of your home, you can stream the entire event on Hulu. And in the spirit of the festival, here are two BACARDÍ Lollapalozza cocktails courtesy of Drizly.

BACARDÍ Palmerpalooza

Inspired by the classic Arnold Palmer drink of iced tea and lemonade, this cocktail adds a little something extra with its splash of spiced rum.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

1.5 oz Lemonade

2 oz Peach tea

Lemon wedge garnish (optional)

Mint sprig (optional)

Directions:

Add ice to your highball glass. Add BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, lemonade, and peach tech. Stir gently and garnish if desired with a lemon wedge and a mint sprig.

Piña Co-Lolla

Here is BACARDĺ's riff on the classic Piña Colada. Typically made with rum, coconut milk, and pineapple juice, this recipe switches out the coconut milk for coconut-flavored rum and adds a hint of lime.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored White Rum

1 oz Pineapple Juice

0.25 oz Lime Juice

Top with Soda Water

Lime Wedge Garnish (optional)

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a highball glass over ice. Stir. Garnish with a lime wedge if desired.

You don't have to play bartender at home. BACARDĺ also makes a ready-to-drink rum punch in a can. I'll admit I haven't tried the canned drink, but reviewers seem to like it. It has 4.6 stars on Drizly's website with one reviewer stating, "Sweet and fruity. It hit the spot for a quick cocktail with a summertime feel. Not overly “alcohol-y” which was just what I wanted!"

If you're at the festival in person, you can head over to the BACARDÍ cocktail lounge for summertime refreshing drinks like the Palmerpalooza and Piña Co-Lolla. Or, if you stream from home (this is my plan for attending Lollapalooza), for the ultimate convenience, just order online from Drizly and have your cocktail ingredients delivered to your door.

