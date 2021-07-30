Chicago, IL

These Lollapalooza inspired cocktail recipes are sure to get you in the festival mood, even if you're watching from home

Jennifer Geer

It's here Chicago! The four-day music festival kicked off on Thursday and will last through Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCg7e_0bCigcRy00

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say, the city of Chicago is excited about festival season. After a year of lockdowns and quarantines, music lovers are ready to celebrate the largest gathering Chicago has seen since the pandemic.

Thousands of people showed up at Grant Park yesterday to kick off the event, and thousands more are expected through the weekend.

If you're headed to the festival, you'll need more than a ticket. The city is requiring proof of vaccination or negative Covid tests. According to festival organizers, over 90% had proof of vaccination for Thursday.

But if you'd rather watch the performances from the comfort of your home, you can stream the entire event on Hulu. And in the spirit of the festival, here are two BACARDÍ Lollapalozza cocktails courtesy of Drizly.

BACARDÍ Palmerpalooza

Inspired by the classic Arnold Palmer drink of iced tea and lemonade, this cocktail adds a little something extra with its splash of spiced rum.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz BACARDÍ Spiced Rum
  • 1.5 oz Lemonade
  • 2 oz Peach tea
  • Lemon wedge garnish (optional)
  • Mint sprig (optional)

Directions:

Add ice to your highball glass. Add BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, lemonade, and peach tech. Stir gently and garnish if desired with a lemon wedge and a mint sprig.

Piña Co-Lolla

Here is BACARDĺ's riff on the classic Piña Colada. Typically made with rum, coconut milk, and pineapple juice, this recipe switches out the coconut milk for coconut-flavored rum and adds a hint of lime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sT8st_0bCigcRy00

Ingredients:

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a highball glass over ice. Stir. Garnish with a lime wedge if desired.

You don't have to play bartender at home. BACARDĺ also makes a ready-to-drink rum punch in a can. I'll admit I haven't tried the canned drink, but reviewers seem to like it. It has 4.6 stars on Drizly's website with one reviewer stating, "Sweet and fruity. It hit the spot for a quick cocktail with a summertime feel. Not overly “alcohol-y” which was just what I wanted!"

If you're at the festival in person, you can head over to the BACARDÍ cocktail lounge for summertime refreshing drinks like the Palmerpalooza and Piña Co-Lolla. Or, if you stream from home (this is my plan for attending Lollapalooza), for the ultimate convenience, just order online from Drizly and have your cocktail ingredients delivered to your door.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_8bc47fa9eb8937e3c868ff7dffe2ac9d.blob

Bringing you the latest happenings in and around Chicago.

Chicago, IL
3501 followers
Loading

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

You might need to show proof of vaccination before you dine out in Chicago

Breakthrough cases, the rise of the Delta variant, and changing mask guidelines present a challenge for restaurant and bar owners. At the beginning of summer, things were beginning to look up for restaurants and bars. Chicago opened up with no restrictions, and masks were optional for the fully vaccinated. Crowds returned to dining out, eager to celebrate after over a year of lockdowns, quarantines, and Covid mitigations.Read full story
30 comments
Illinois State

The invasive tree of heaven may sound like it belongs in a tropical paradise, but it means bad news for Illinois yards

Not only does it out-compete native tree species, but it attracts another dangerous and invasive pest to the area, the spotted lanternfly. Ailanthus altissima, tree-of-heaven(WikimediaImages/Pixabay)Read full story
Illinois State

Unusual vacation rentals in Illinois to take you off the beaten path: Part 2

Because there's more to Illinois than skyscrapers and traffic. Peoria, Illinois(Randy von Liski/Flickr) When most people think of Illinois, they typically think of Chicago. But there is a lot more to this expansive state than the busy city on the lake.Read full story
3 comments
Illinois State

Do you need to wear a mask indoors where you live? How do the CDC's new guidelines affect Illinois?

Check out the CDC's Covid tracker map to see the transmission levels in your county. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did an about-face by reversing its previous policy that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks indoors.Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Midwest derechos: Less common and more difficult to predict than tornadoes, but just as deadly

A possible derecho-producing storm is headed for the Chicago area Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. What is a derecho, and why are they sometimes called "inland hurricanes"?Read full story
Chicago, IL

Yes, you still need a vaccine even if you think you've had Covid before

Why having Covid won't protect you from getting it again, and the truth behind some other popular vaccine myths you may have read online. (Tim Mossholder/Unsplash) Covid cases are up again in Illinois while vaccination rates lag. The Illinois Department of Health has recorded at least 1,000 cases per day for the past five days. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is back up to 3.9%.Read full story
64 comments
Illinois State

Despite GOP backlash, Illinois Rep. Kinzinger will serve on committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol

"When duty calls, I will always answer." GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Rep. Liz Cheney as the second Republican on the bipartisan committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.Read full story
30 comments
Chicago, IL

How do you eat your Portillo's hot dog?

The Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant recently polled customers on this controversial topic and posted the results to social media. Portillo's Hot Dog Sign in Chicago(odonata98/Kimberly Reinhart)Read full story
37 comments
Lisle, IL

Soak up the last few days of summer at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle

Your guide to enjoying your best day at a living tree museum. Morton Arboretum Human+Nature Statue(H. Michael Miley/Flickr) The Morton Arboretum is an oasis of nature located in the middle of a bustling Chicago suburb. Head just 25 miles west of downtown Chicago, and you can immerse yourself in the beauty of forests, plants, and easy hikes.Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Should schools require masks to be worn by all? The debate rages on for Chicago area parents

It may not matter if U.S. Covid cases continue to surge and the CDC reverses its previous stance on dropping universal mask mandates. In that case, schools would have to require masking for all.Read full story
37 comments
Illinois State

Can Illinois expect Covid mitigations to return as cases trend upwards due to the Delta variant?

Vaccination rates lag as cases go up, and Mayor Lightfoot and Gov. Pritzker warn of possible mitigations returning to Illinois. "I believe strongly that we will impose mitigations as it's appropriate, where it's appropriate," Gov. Pritzker told NBC Chicago on Tuesday.Read full story
85 comments
Chicago, IL

Distant fires bring hazy skies to the Chicago area this week

Chicago's hazy skies are coming from the smoke of blazing forest fires out West and from Canada. The fires may be from far away, but the smoke is carried to Illinois by upper-level winds. When the sun shines through the smoke, it creates hazy skies.Read full story
4 comments
Illinois State

Here we go again: The carefree summer ends as COVID cases surge in Illinois

The Delta variant is driving the surge, and this time, it's hitting the young and unvaccinated. (Ayelt van Veen/Unsplash) At the beginning of June, things were looking up for Illinois. Covid cases were down, and Gov. Pritzker opened the state, removing all capacity limits on June 11th.Read full story
219 comments
Chicago, IL

If you're in the market for a new or used car in the Chicago area, be prepared for high prices

Low inventory and pent-up demand from the pandemic equals soaring costs for car buyers. Toyota Dealership(Erik Mclean/Unsplash) The good news, if you bought a new car in the past year, it could be worth more than you paid.Read full story
4 comments
Plainfield, IL

Dining out in Plainfield: Mora Asian Fusion offers a unique twist on sushi

Bringing Asian fusion cuisine to the suburbs, Mora Asian Fusion offers an uncommon take on traditional foods. Mora Asian Fusion in Plainfield(Photo by author) About 35 miles southwest of Chicago, downtown Plainfield has a surprising amount of interesting restaurant choices. On a recent weeknight, I had a craving for sushi, so my husband and I decided to give Mora Asian Fusion a try.Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

The invasive Asian tiger mosquito is spreading in Illinois

Are mosquitoes the harbinger of the next global pandemic?. Asian tiger mosquito, Aedes albopictus(WikiImages from Pixabay) Experts fear the next pandemic will be worse than Covid-19, and it may be spread by mosquitoes.Read full story
69 comments
Illinois State

If Chicago and the suburbs split from Illinois, the rest of the state would be the poorest in the country

A group of secessionists from Downstate Illinois hope to do just that. corn fields in Illinois(Daniel Schwen/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons) There is a deep divide between rural America and its larger cities. If America has red states and blue states, Illinois has red counties and blue counties.Read full story
288 comments
Chicago, IL

No arrests yet or suspects named in the shooting of Chicago rapper KTS Dre

Londre Sylvester, known by 'KTS Dre,' was ambushed and shot 64 times as he walked out of Cook County Jail to a waiting vehicle. (Daniel Schwen/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons) In a Chicago weekend riddled with violence, local rapper, Londre Sylvester, also called 'KTS Dre,' was shot and killed Saturday night after his release from Cook County Jail.Read full story
25 comments
Illinois State

Here's the story of an Illinois summer camp that didn't follow Covid-19 guidelines

At least 85 campers and staff tested positive for Covid in a Central Illinois church summer camp that didn't require masks indoors or check vaccine status. a laboratory worker takes a swab test(Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy