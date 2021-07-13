Chicago, IL

No arrests yet or suspects named in the shooting of Chicago rapper KTS Dre

Jennifer Geer

Londre Sylvester, known by 'KTS Dre,' was ambushed and shot 64 times as he walked out of Cook County Jail to a waiting vehicle.

(Daniel Schwen/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

In a Chicago weekend riddled with violence, local rapper, Londre Sylvester, also called 'KTS Dre,' was shot and killed Saturday night after his release from Cook County Jail.

Sylvester was being held on charges of violating bond in a 2020 gun case. Court records show that his fiance had paid $5,000 on bond for his release.

Sylvester was fitted with an electronic monitoring device and was walking out to a waiting car when two vehicles pulled up. Several suspects stepped out and began shooting.

Chicago police reported that Sylvester experienced at least 64 bullet wounds from the shooting. Police found 59 shell casings in the area.

Despite the massive amount of bullets, Sylvester was the only person killed. A 60-year-old woman accompanying Sylvester was shot in the knee and is reported to be in good condition. Another woman walking in the area during the ambush suffered a bullet grazing her mouth.

Sylvester was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:25 PM.

After the shooting, the suspects returned to their vehicles and drove off in opposite directions. Chicago police say they will use nearby surveillance cameras to help identify the suspects.

As of Tuesday morning, no announcements of identified suspects or further details about the shooting have been made.

Deadly violence for Chicago rappers

Sylvester is the latest in a tragic series of killings of Chicago rappers. In November 2020, a rapper from Chicago, King Von, was murdered in Atlanta. Born as Dayvon Daquan Bennett, he had relocated to Atlanta and died in a shootout between two groups in a parking lot.

Last summer, Carlton Weekly, known as FBG Duck, was shot and killed in the middle of the day on the fashionably trendy Oak Street.

No end in sight to Chicago violence

Violence continued in the city over the weekend. Forty people were shot, and eleven people died. Although, it marks an improvement from last weekend when 100 people were shot with 18 deaths.

Residents in Chicago are frustrated and saddened by the constant shootings. Pastor Donavan Price said to ABC7 Chicago about the previous weekend's violence, "Just mayhem, and looking like Chicago was out of control. There's nothing that the police can do about the people who are perpetrating crimes, and that's what needs to be addressed is the individuals and their needs."

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown joined President Joe Biden to discuss reducing violent crime

Supt. Brown met with President Biden and other leaders at a gun violence summit in Washington D.C. this week. At the meeting, Biden urged local leaders to use the $359 billion in funds from his Covid-relief package to support law enforcement.

The Justice Department has announced the launch of firearms trafficking strike forces in Chicago and other cities. According to Supt. Brown, "One of the things we discussed was the sense of urgency around violence, the things we can do in the near term now, the strike force being one of the things we can start doing now."

Aldermen are calling for Chicago to change its strategies

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said at a news conference that the violence needs to be prevented, "we need to prevent violence (by) looking at the root causes," the alderman said. "We need to invest in mental health, we need to invest in after-school programming, in our park districts...and also demand accountability at the highest level of government. We have to lead by example."

Alderman Ray Lopez agrees, "We must rethink our strategy, we must do better because simply more of the same will only provide us with more of the same result, which is more carnage, more death, and more failure in the city of Chicago."

In the meantime, Chicago has become a city when a man walking across the street from a Chicago jail can be gunned down with 64 bullet wounds and no suspects caught.

