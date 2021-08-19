Want the Best Expert Advice? Listen to Your Life...

pixabay.com

Most of us have had the unsettling experience of indulging in something that did not quite agree with us on a physical or psychological level.

Manifesting in symptoms that “spoke to us” in the form of discomfort, disharmony, dysfunction or disease. For example, for some folks consuming excessive alcohol can yield painful hangovers or potential substance addiction.

For me, my body would “scold me” almost immediately after consuming milk. I loved dairy foods, but apparently as the years evolved, that love wasn’t mutual. Eventually, I decided to listen attentively and eliminated them as much as I could from my daily diet.

Though I still struggle.

A similar “conversation” transpires when our choices, behaviors, thought patterns or lifestyle conflicts with our core values, divine assignment, or a progressive path. To quote a popular expression: “Everything that’s good to you is not always good for you.”

Be forewarned.

In an effort to live better and achieve more, some people seek out expert assistance in the way of professional counseling, self-help books or even the counsel of a close friend.

All of these measures hold potential value. As Dr. Phil often says, “You can’t change what you don’t acknowledge first.” However, for optimal results, a reality check (and a little truth seeking) is definitely in order.

SELF-HELP BOOKS WITHOUT SELF-INVENTORY IS SELF-DEFEATING

Though self-help books provide an array of effective life strategies and take-away tips, they can be very general in nature. Translated? Just like a doctor would have to take into consideration a patient’s medical history, age, and other factors before prescribing a “remedy” for what ails them, the same applies to advice intended for your individual success and enhancement. One size does not fit all.

The ultimate expert is you. Listen to you life.

WHAT IS YOUR LIFE SAYING TO YOU…..?

Are you often angry? Unfulfilled? Without direction? Always the victim? Depressed?

HERE ARE A FEW THINGS TO ASSESS AND OF WHICH TO TAKE PERSONAL INVENTORY IN 2021…

YOUR LIFE SATISFACTION LEVEL---Are you excited when you get out of the bed in the morning?

THE QUALITY OF YOUR RELATIONSHIPS WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS---Do you have long-term, solid relationships?

YOUR PROFESSIONAL PROGRESS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

YOUR OVERALL HEALTH---Are you overwhelmed with stress? On multiple medications?

YOUR FINANCIAL PICTURE---Do you have an emergency fund?

ATTAINMENT OF YOUR PERSONAL GOALS

Final Thought

Reflect. Assess. Apply.

Take steps today to put yourself on a solid path to happiness and wholeness.

Now is the time to make the rest of your life the best of your life.

