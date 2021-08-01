Domestic Violence Surges Amid Pandemic

pixabay.com

The governmental restrictions and mandates imposed as a result of the recent pandemic have caused us to spend a lot more time behind closed doors in the confines of our homes. Like it or not.

For some, this has been an unexpected blessing. Being "coupled up" without opportunities to largely connect with the outside world, has provided an opportunity for people to bond more, return to family values, and rediscover the magic that initially brought them together. Many reflect upon it with gratitude and grace.

For others? Well, there's a different narrative to their relationship story. Spoiler alert: these stories don't typically have fairy-tale endings. Specifically, those victimized by abusive relationships and domestic violence.

CONSIDER THESE STATISTICS PROVIDED BY ABC7CHICAGO.COM:

"The I-Team shows that the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline received 28,749 calls for help in 2020. That's a 16% increase from the previous year and at its busiest the hotline received almost 150 calls in one day. Text messages for help also skyrocketed to 936 in 2020 compared to just 37 the year before."

DOMESTIC ABUSE INCREASES DURING THESE CHALLENGING TIMES

According to Times.com: "Growing evidence shows the pandemic has made intimate partner violence more common—and often more severe. “COVID doesn’t make an abuser,” says Jacky Mulveen, project manager of Women’s Empowerment and Recovery Educators (WE:ARE), an advocacy and support group in Birmingham, England. “But COVID exacerbates it. It gives them more tools, more chances to control you. The abuser says, ‘You can’t go out; you’re not going anywhere,’ and the government also is saying, ‘You have to stay in.'”

FINAL THOUGHT

If you or someone you know is being impacted by domestic violence, there is help available.

Resources can be provided through:

Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-877-863-6338

"Love means never having to say you're sorry."

