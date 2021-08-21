This Viral Tik Tok Dance Unlocks How Mobile We Really Are

Jenn Leach

The latest Tik Tok dance sensation has been drawing in crowds for it's simple-looking, yet difficult-to-perform (for some) move which tells you if you're really as mobile as you think you are.

On Tik Tok, the song behind this trending dance has surpassed 438,000 videos and growing rapidly every day.

You'll find the classic dance as linked below and alternate versions that Tik Tokers created to go along with the song.

So, what's the dance?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zM5Em_0bYP0giU00

You can see it in motion here.

It's a series of simple leg and hip movements that you do in a deep squat position. The dance lasts less than 15 seconds and looks fun and simple but, it requires core strength, great mobility and a good degree of flexibility in your hips, knees, and ankles.

Deep squats in itself are difficult to perform, for many.

If you can deep squat then you have very good mobility.

Combine it with this dance that will have you open your legs back and forth like a butterfly while tip toeing in a circle in a deep squat and consider yourself in pretty good shape, mobility-wise, that is.

What is a deep squat?

You'll have a strong support foundation with your feet shoulder width apart and stable flat on the floor. Your toes are straight or at an angle with your torso in a vertical position.

This dance combines the deep squat, holding your torso in a neutral position while all the movement is done with your lower body.

What's behind these crazy dances?

They're fun. They go well with a trending song like this song Have Mercy by Chloe Bailey which you can listen to here:

Have you tried it?

Have you tried this move? Can you do it?

Millennial entrepreneur and writer bringing you fresh content and ideas about making money, side hustles, personal finance, budgeting, and lifestyle.

Houston, TX
2538 followers
