Freebirds Houston Restaurant Review

I recently had Freebirds for a meal in Houston. This review will go over the food and overall impression. Let's go!

The Food

Freebirds is a chain restaurant serving Mexican food like burritos, tacos, salads, burrito bowls, nachos and quesadillas. They also have family meal kits and kids meals. They're a Chipotle competitor but they offer a few things that make them stand out like their assorted burrito tortillas, for example.

I had a burrito bowl with brisket and an assortment of toppings like guacamole, sour cream, black beans, sauteed onions and peppers and more.

I've had burrito bowls plenty of times but this was the best tasting one I ever had. It was so good I had to stop myself at eating half just so I could enjoy the other half the next day.

The brisket was really the stand out ingredient in the burrito bowl. It was tender, well seasoned, not fatty and full of great flavor. It was super delicious and it went well with the bowl.

My bowl was pretty expensive, at around $18.

Depending on the protein you get, your price will vary but of all the proteins (pork, Beyond Meat, steak, brisket, seasoned chicken, and white meat chicken), the brisket is the priciest and I can understand why.

Brisket is a more expensive cut of meat so I'm not terribly surprised that it's the most expensive protein but still, nearly $20 for a meal for one is a lot so, be prepared when you visit. The price covered the burrito bowl and no chips, desserts or drinks were included.

I ordered takeout and my husband actually grabbed the food for us on his way home so I can't comment on the service or friendliness of the staff.

For the food alone, I'd go back to Freebirds over and over again.

If you want a delicious meal that kicks it up a notch from Chipotle, you definitely want to try this place.

Overall impression

Freebirds is rated a 10 out of 10 for me. I never thought they would beat out Chipotle. I have been a die hard Chipotle fan for many years but it's funny how a change in ingredients can totally take a place above the rest.

I would recommend you try Freebirds if you haven't experienced them yet.

If you have eaten here, what did you think and what did you order?

