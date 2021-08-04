Fourth Wave of the Highly Contagious COVID-19 in Houston

Unsplash

Houston should be preparing for entering a dreaded fourth wave of COVID-19. Experts predict it to be the largest wave of COVID-19 in the Houston area yet. With a surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant, cases are rising in Houston.

Fort Bend county recently increased the threat level from moderate to significant due to a spike in cases with the Fort Bend County judge urging residents to “participate in your own rescue,“ telling residents to get vaccinated.

ICU beds are starting to fill at heightened levels as more residents are falling ill from this deadly highly contagious virus, COVID-19. The fear is real as residents prepare for the spike to continue rising. Predictions are in line with this, with experts saying it will not level off for a while.

The increased spread is happening across the state of Texas with Texas and Florida accounting for 1 in 3 new cases of Covid 19.

Is the spike in cases to a combination of the deadly Delta variant and the large number of residents that are unvaccinated?

To guard against the spread of COVID-19 the CDC recommends:

Getting vaccinated

Wear a mask, including children age 2 and older

Stay 6 feet away from others

Avoid crowds and areas with poor ventilation

Wash your hands often

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Monitor your health daily

What do you think about this fourth wave of COVID-19 hitting Houston?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.