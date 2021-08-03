Looking for Texas Rent Relief? Get Help as Eviction Moratorium Ends

The eviction moratorium is ending and many Texans are facing eviction. If you're looking for ways to stave off a possible eviction, keep reading to learn about these Texas programs that may help.

Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission rental relief

What is it? Who qualifies? What are the restrictions?

Here's what you need to know about the rental relief program offered by SETRPC...

Must be at or below 80% of the area median income

Must be approved and have landlord sign off

If eligible then the rent relief program will pay your rent for the next 12 months, up to 18 months if you continue renewing your eligibility

The SETRPC application opened June 16th and residents that are interested are encouraged to apply as the quicker that applications can be received, the faster they can be processed.

How to apply?

To get started, visit the SETRPC site to apply online. Documentation will be required and though it's estimated to be less than other relief programs, this can be the biggest hang up of applications being processed quickly.

Click here to head to the online application and start the process.

What other rent relief programs are available?

Visit Texas Rent Relief to learn how they can help if you're behind on rent or utilities.

To find out if you quality, you'll be directed to answer a series of questions which will determine your eligibility.

If eligible, you may qualify to have your rent and utility payments made directly to your landlord or utility provider unless refused and then in that case, the payment will be made directly to the tenant (after 7 days of failed outreach to the landlord or utility company).

If you are facing eviction these programs can help.

What do you think about the eviction moratorium ending? Do you think it should be extended?

