What It's Like Having a Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

Jenn Leach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJhbi_0bFgqL8W00
Unsplash

More than 18 months into battling the pandemic COVID-19, we have multiple vaccines available and the global population is underway with getting vaccinated.

What are breakthrough infections?

A breakthrough infection happens when you get COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

Can breakthrough infections happen?

Yes, and they've been happening!

The news, social media, the internet and other places pave way for more and more stories each week of people sharing their experience with a breakthrough infection.

You think you're doing enough, getting vaccinated, washing your hands, keeping 6 feet away from others but, you still get infected with COVID-19?

What gives?

This story shares of possible blood markers that exist which will show what kinds of people may get a breakthrough infection.

Are people doing enough to keep themselves protected?

People share their breakthrough infection story

Others share their experience of how they got infected and first symptoms:

  • This doctor in Florida got infected seven weeks after her second vaccine dose
  • This woman got COVID-19 twice, once after being vaccinated

There are even more stories like this riddled across social media from infected people describing their devastation when learning they have COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

Some describe symptoms as mild, others say they didn't even know they were infected and others experienced the full effects of COVID-19 symptoms.

This pandemic is real and while the vaccine offers some degree of protection, these breakthrough infections prove that you shouldn't let your guard down just yet with this pandemic.

Dozens of Houstonians have gotten COVID-19 after getting vaccinated. This number continues to grow.

Bottom line, the vaccine does not make you completely immune to this disease.

Continue to practice measures shared by the CDC like masking up, keep a distance, washing your hands, getting tested after known exposure, and more. You can read the CDC's recommendations for fully vaccinated people here.

What are you doing to ensure you're protected from getting a breakthrough COVID-19 infection?

