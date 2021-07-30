Saltgrass Steakhouse San Antonio, Texas Review

Unsplash

In this review of Saltgrass Steakhouse, I'll be going over the food, experience, and overall impression. Keep reading.

The Food

Saltgrass Steakhouse is a steakhouse restaurant and this review covers the San Antonio location at 11745 IH-10 in San Antonio, located in the Huebner Oaks shopping center. I used to work in the area and any time my work team would want to eat out at lunch, Saltgrass was always the place they were talking about.

I would call it a San Antonio favorite. I would hear people commonly talk about it and they have a few different locations in the San Antonio area.

It's good, the food, and they serve a delicious steak but they're not my favorite in the area. I'll share my #1 steakhouse later down in the article.

Here's what the food looks like at Saltgrass...

They have a pretty big menu with appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, steaks, seafood and more.

For appetizers, you can find Texas favorites like cheese fries, fried mushrooms, fried onions, and then they offer their signature appetizer called range rattlers which are jumbo stuffed jalapenos filled with shrimp and jack cheese, fried, and served with ranch dressing.

The range rattlers look huge and they'll probably fill you up nicely as a starter before you get your main course. I'm sure they taste delicious with cool, creamy ranch dressing.

Assorted steaks are available like their bacon-wrapped filet, wagon boss top sirloin, ribeye, new york strip, sirloin, and other cuts of steak.

The steak entrees come with a side like a baked potato, herb rice, their smoked cheddar mac and cheese, and other sides. And you also get a salad choice like their wedge salad, caesar salad or house salad.

Desserts available are cheesecake and carrot cake.

They have a kids menu and even more menu sections which I won't cover here.

Bottom line, with the menu, because it's so large, even if you're not a steak lover, you'll be able to find something to suit your taste.

When I ate here I would either go for the the sirloin and shrimp entree or a seafood plate like fried shrimp or grilled salmon.

The food is tasty. It's well seasoned and I've always gotten my order right here.

I've only ever dined in. I haven't eaten takeout.

Experience

Dine in service was great. Staff is friendly and I got my meal promptly to my table. My drink was always full and the server checked in on us often.

Every time I have eaten at Saltgrass it has had a nice crowd here. It stays busy and it's a popular steakhouse choice in San Antonio. If crowds bother you, come here early.

I have eaten at Saltgrass all in all about 2 or 3 times.

Overall impression

I would rate Saltgrass a 7 out of 10. It's a good steakhouse but it doesn't come close to my favorite which is Texas Roadhouse, which I've written about before here.

I don't know why Texas Roadhouse is so much better but if there's a Saltgrass in your area, I would recommend you try it. I've talked to people who absolutely love it and eat there as often as once a month.

Have you tried Saltgrass? What do you eat there?

