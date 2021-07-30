San Antonio, TX

Macaroni Grill San Antonio, Texas Review

Jenn Leach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buJAN_0bD18xn100
Unsplash

In this review, I'll be going over Macaroni Grill in San Antonio, Texas. This restaurant is located in the Huebner Oaks shopping center off IH-10 and Huebner. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. Here we go!

The Food

Macaroni Grill is one of my all-time favorite restaraunts. They serve Italian food and I was first introduced to this place in a snow storm in Austin many years ago. Since then, I moved to the San Antonio area and moved again to Greater Houston but while in San Antonio I came across this place again and here's how my experience was.

First, the food.

When I eat here I usually order shrimp portofino or pasta milano. Their entire menu looks delicious so you'll have a tough time picking an entree.

The shrimp portofino has sauteed jumbo shrimp with capellini, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, pine nuts and lemon butter.

The pasta milano comes with roasted chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and rigatoni in a roasted garlic cream sauce.

The pasta milano is exceptional. It will make you slow down on eating so you can savor every bite. That's how good it is.

You'll find an array of pasta dishes at Macaroni Grill. They also have protein-based entrees like grilled salmon, steak and potatoes, braised lamb shank and others.

They also offer a create-your-own-pasta option which I've tried a few times. This is where you can custom create your favorite pasta dressing it up with the noodles, sauce, and the protein of your choosing.

For example, you could pick penne pasta, arrabiata sauce, roasted peppers, asparagus and mushrooms for your toppings with meatballs for your protein.

Their appetizers include options like:

  • Calamari fritta
  • Caprese salad
  • Stuffed mushrooms
  • Spinach artichoke dip

When you walk into the restaurant, you'll definitely feel the vibe of the place. I'd say it feels like Italy but, I haven't been to Italy so I can only imagine it would feel something like that. It has a real ambiance and you'll be seated at your table which has a white paper tablecloth.

The waiter introduces himself to you by writing his name on the tablecloth and while you wait for your food, you can draw on the table. It definitely keeps you busy and entertained while waiting for your meal to arrive.

Their drinks are very delicious and I commonly order a peach belini iced tea which is a light, crisp iced tea with real peaches floating in the drink. It's fruity, sweet and a real eye-pleaser.

Experience

The experience is awesome. I've been to Macaroni Grill over a dozen times and it's a good time every single experience.

I've dined in and ordered takeout.

At the San Antonio location, they have a takeout section of the restaurant where you can go in and go out really quickly to pickup your takeout order.

On the weekends this place gets busy so expect to wait, unless you arrive early.

Overall impression

For me, Macaroni Grill is a total 10 out of 10. It's better than Olive Garden, just as good as Maggiano's which is another favorite Italian restaurant of mine. It's really one to try.

If you're in San Antonio, head to the Huebner Oaks shopping center where you can find Macaroni Grill. They also have another location just on the outskirts of San Antonio in Selma, Texas, which I'm sure is just as spectacular as this branch.

Have you been here? If so, what did you think of Macaroni Grill?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_784c8c637af22051644266372e989912.blob

Millennial entrepreneur and writer bringing you fresh content and ideas about making money, side hustles, personal finance, budgeting, and lifestyle. Connect with me: www.millennialnextdoor.com

Houston, TX
1488 followers
Loading

More from Jenn Leach

Houston, TX

Freebirds Houston Restaurant Review

I recently had Freebirds for a meal in Houston. This review will go over the food and overall impression. Let's go!. Freebirds is a chain restaurant serving Mexican food like burritos, tacos, salads, burrito bowls, nachos and quesadillas. They also have family meal kits and kids meals. They're a Chipotle competitor but they offer a few things that make them stand out like their assorted burrito tortillas, for example.Read full story
Houston, TX

Fourth Wave of the Highly Contagious COVID-19 in Houston

Houston should be preparing for entering a dreaded fourth wave of COVID-19. Experts predict it to be the largest wave of COVID-19 in the Houston area yet. With a surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant, cases are rising in Houston.Read full story
4 comments

What It's Like Having a Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

More than 18 months into battling the pandemic COVID-19, we have multiple vaccines available and the global population is underway with getting vaccinated. A breakthrough infection happens when you get COVID-19 after being vaccinated.Read full story
Texas State

Looking for Texas Rent Relief? Get Help as Eviction Moratorium Ends

The eviction moratorium is ending and many Texans are facing eviction. If you're looking for ways to stave off a possible eviction, keep reading to learn about these Texas programs that may help.Read full story
Houston, TX

Mask up at local Houston businesses as COVID cases surge

As COVID cases surge around the country, one of the latest updates for Houston is that businesses in the area are requiring masks. While Governor Abbott's executive order prohibits cities, counties, and school districts from requiring masks, private businesses are not included in this ban.Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Saltgrass Steakhouse San Antonio, Texas Review

In this review of Saltgrass Steakhouse, I'll be going over the food, experience, and overall impression. Keep reading. Saltgrass Steakhouse is a steakhouse restaurant and this review covers the San Antonio location at 11745 IH-10 in San Antonio, located in the Huebner Oaks shopping center. I used to work in the area and any time my work team would want to eat out at lunch, Saltgrass was always the place they were talking about.Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

Jason's Deli Alamo Ranch San Antonio, Texas Review

In this review, I'll be going over Jason's Deli Alamo Ranch in San Antonio, Texas. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. Here we go!. Jason's Deli is a sandwich and salad restaurant. They have a bunch of soup, salad, and sandwich options on their menu, in addition to baked potatoes and other items.Read full story
San Antonio, TX

54th Street Grill and Bar San Antonio, Texas Restaurant Review

In this restaurant review I'll be going over 54th Street Grill and Bar in San Antonio, Texas. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. 54th Street Grill and Bar is a restaurant chain and this review is for the location in San Antonio at 5722 W Loop 1604 North. I would call them an American restaurant. They serve a little bit of everything from steak, sandwiches, Mexican plates, seafood, pasta and more.Read full story
Harris County, TX

How to get your cut of the $30 million COVID-19 Relief Fund Harris County

The Harris County $30 million dollar COVID-19 Relief Fund is now accepting applications starting today. If you qualify, you could get a piece of the pie, a $1,500 direct payment provided by the Harris County Recovery assistance program. This is given to families that are still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep reading to learn:Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

Chacho's San Antonio Restaurant Review

In this restaurant review, I'll be talking about Chacho's in San Antonio, Texas. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. Chacho's serves Mexican food. This place I'd call a San Antonio staple, for sure. I was first introduced to this restaurant the first year I moved to San Antonio. They are a bright green colored building with a bold sign. They have indoor and outdoor dining along with a drive thru.Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Kneader's Bakery and Cafe San Antonio, Texas Review

In this review I will talk about Kneader's Bakery in San Antonio, Texas. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. Let's go!. Kneader's is a bakery and cafe. They serve assorted baked goods along with sandwiches, salads, soups, and more plus, the best part is that they have a drive-thru!Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

Salsalitos Cantina San Antonio, Texas Restaurant Review

In this restaurant review, I'm going over Salsalitos Cantina in San Antonio. They're located at 14535 Nacogdoches Road in San Antonio. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. Let's go!Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

The Catch in Richmond, Texas Restaurant Review

In this restaurant review, I'm going to share my experience at The Catch in Richmond, Texas. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. The Catch serves seafood, Texas-Louisiana style. If you like cajun food, this is the place to check out.Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Acadiana Cafe in San Antonio

In this restaurant review, I'll be going over Acadiana Cafe in San Antonio. Keep reading to learn more about the food, experience, and overall impression. Let's go!. Acadiana Cafe is a diner located in San Antonio, Texas in the northwest San Antonio area. They've been around for a while and if you're a San Antonio native, you've probably eaten here.Read full story
5 comments
Katy, TX

Thirsty's Smoothie Shop Review Katy, Texas

In this review, we're going over this smoothie shop in Katy, Texas called Thirsty's. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. Here we go!. This is a smoothie shop. While this review will go over the Katy, Texas location in the Katy Mills Mall, I've also had smoothies from Thirsty's in San Antonio at places like the La Cantera shopping center and Ingram Park Mall so, they seem to be located in shopping malls.Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Omni San Antonio Hotel at Colonnade Review

This hotel review will be on the Omni San Antonio Hotel at Colonnade. Keep reading to learn about the experience and overall impression. Let's go!. The Omni San Antonio Hotel at Colonnade is located in the Colonnade area in San Antonio, Texas. It's in the northwest San Antonio area, about a 5 minute drive from UTSA and La Cantera and The Rim shopping centers.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy