Macaroni Grill San Antonio, Texas Review

In this review, I'll be going over Macaroni Grill in San Antonio, Texas. This restaurant is located in the Huebner Oaks shopping center off IH-10 and Huebner. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. Here we go!

The Food

Macaroni Grill is one of my all-time favorite restaraunts. They serve Italian food and I was first introduced to this place in a snow storm in Austin many years ago. Since then, I moved to the San Antonio area and moved again to Greater Houston but while in San Antonio I came across this place again and here's how my experience was.

First, the food.

When I eat here I usually order shrimp portofino or pasta milano. Their entire menu looks delicious so you'll have a tough time picking an entree.

The shrimp portofino has sauteed jumbo shrimp with capellini, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, pine nuts and lemon butter.

The pasta milano comes with roasted chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and rigatoni in a roasted garlic cream sauce.

The pasta milano is exceptional. It will make you slow down on eating so you can savor every bite. That's how good it is.

You'll find an array of pasta dishes at Macaroni Grill. They also have protein-based entrees like grilled salmon, steak and potatoes, braised lamb shank and others.

They also offer a create-your-own-pasta option which I've tried a few times. This is where you can custom create your favorite pasta dressing it up with the noodles, sauce, and the protein of your choosing.

For example, you could pick penne pasta, arrabiata sauce, roasted peppers, asparagus and mushrooms for your toppings with meatballs for your protein.

Their appetizers include options like:

Calamari fritta

Caprese salad

Stuffed mushrooms

Spinach artichoke dip

When you walk into the restaurant, you'll definitely feel the vibe of the place. I'd say it feels like Italy but, I haven't been to Italy so I can only imagine it would feel something like that. It has a real ambiance and you'll be seated at your table which has a white paper tablecloth.

The waiter introduces himself to you by writing his name on the tablecloth and while you wait for your food, you can draw on the table. It definitely keeps you busy and entertained while waiting for your meal to arrive.

Their drinks are very delicious and I commonly order a peach belini iced tea which is a light, crisp iced tea with real peaches floating in the drink. It's fruity, sweet and a real eye-pleaser.

Experience

The experience is awesome. I've been to Macaroni Grill over a dozen times and it's a good time every single experience.

I've dined in and ordered takeout.

At the San Antonio location, they have a takeout section of the restaurant where you can go in and go out really quickly to pickup your takeout order.

On the weekends this place gets busy so expect to wait, unless you arrive early.

Overall impression

For me, Macaroni Grill is a total 10 out of 10. It's better than Olive Garden, just as good as Maggiano's which is another favorite Italian restaurant of mine. It's really one to try.

If you're in San Antonio, head to the Huebner Oaks shopping center where you can find Macaroni Grill. They also have another location just on the outskirts of San Antonio in Selma, Texas, which I'm sure is just as spectacular as this branch.

Have you been here? If so, what did you think of Macaroni Grill?

