Yum Thai Alamo Ranch San Antonio, Texas Review

This restaurant review will go over Yum Thai at the Alamo Ranch location in San Antonio, Texas. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. Let's go!

The Food

Yum Thai is a Thai restaurant. I have visited several times, enjoying their Thai cuisine. This is what I usually get:

Pad Thai

Bubble tea or Thai iced tea

Pad Thai is thick rice noodles stir fried with veggies and protein like chicken or shrimp. It's served with crushed peanuts on top and lime wedges. It's a favorite of mine and Yum Thai does it very well. It has a slightly sweet and spicy taste. You get a generous portion here and I usually can only eat half and only if I'm very hungry. The noodles fill you up and it'll be hard to stop eating because it's so good.

I have never dined in, only experienced takeout but this is what I love about my takeout experience.

First, when you make your order, they ask you what level of spice you want.

Some people like it very spicy, others like it mild. They give you a number scale and you can pick your level of spice on a scale of 1 to 5. I really like this because everyone's taste is not the same and if you get a meal too spicy or not spicy enough, it can crush the entire experience.

When you walk inside, it's well decorated and clean. The staff is friendly and they have a nice-sized menu with tons of entrees and dishes to choose from, like:

Fried calamari

Pad thai

Crab rangoon

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Yum

Laab Gai salad

Thai cashew chicken

Drunken noodles

Stir-fried chinese broccoli

Sweet green curry

Spicy red curry

Panang curry beef

Steamed king prawns

For drinks, they have bubble tea!

If you're a fan then you'll love their version. I usually get it without boba because I'm not a boba fan and it's refreshing, sweet, and delicious.

They have flavors of bubble tea like avocado, mango, coconut, blueberry, taro, banana, and more.

For dessert you'll find:

Sweet sticky rice and fresh mango

Thai fried bananas with icecream

Sweet sticky rice and Thai custard

The food is flavorful and well seasoned.

What I love about the Pad Thai that I order is that the protein (I get chicken) is tender and melts in your mouth. All the ingredients they use in the stir fry add a lot of flavor and it's delicious.

My husband usually goes for drunken noodles and my sister who has gone with me many times likes the Pad Thai like me or may go for a curry on occasion.

For pickup, Thai iced tea and Thai iced coffee is also available, which I recommend you try.

Experience

The experience is great.

Smiling faces greet you when you walk in. You feel welcome and at home when you walk into the restaurant.

The food you order is made with care. I've never had sloppily thrown together entrees where the sauce leaks out of the container and is messy before you even start eating. I've never had my order messed up either.

Overall impression

I rate Yum Thai a 10 out of 10. I have eaten here at least a dozen times. It's my favorite Thai restaurant in San Antonio.

If you're in the San Antonio area, you can find Yum Thai at 5511 W Loop 1604 North San Antonio, Texas 78253.

What's your favorite Thai dish?

