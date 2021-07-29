Jason's Deli Alamo Ranch San Antonio, Texas Review

Unsplash

In this review, I'll be going over Jason's Deli Alamo Ranch in San Antonio, Texas. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. Here we go!

The Food

Jason's Deli is a sandwich and salad restaurant. They have a bunch of soup, salad, and sandwich options on their menu, in addition to baked potatoes and other items.

When I eat here, I usually order the salmon pacifica salad. It's a huge slab of salmon over a bed of salad and the salad has field greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, peppers, avocado and more. It's really delicious.

Their baked potatoes are a favorite too.

And, my husband will usually do a hearty sandwich like their carmela sandwich which has salami, pepperoni, ham, pepper relish, mayo, and cheese on sourdough bread.

Here is a look at other items on their menu:

Amy's Turkey-O sandwich

Build-your-own-sandwich

Italian Cruz po'boy

Zucchini garden pasta

Pollo mexicana baked potato

Chicken alfredo

Plain Jane baked potato

Assorted muffalettas

Assorted soups like broccoli and cheese, chicken pot pie, fire roasted tortilla and other flavors

Kids meals like grilled cheese, ham and cheese sliders

Their build-your-own-sandwich option is the best way to get everything you want on a sandwich. It's just what it sounds like. You get to pick the bread, meat, veggies and sandwich toppings and dressing you want on your sandwich so you can custom create it exactly to your liking.

Examples of breads they offer are: country white, rye, multigrain wheat, and more.

Examples of sandwich meats include: tuna salad, chicken salad, roasted turkey breast, ham, salami, hot corned beef, and more.

Spreads include: mayo, mustard, stone-ground mustard, honey mustard, chipotle aoli, pesto aoli, and more.

The cheeses are swiss, muenster, cheddar, american, provolone, and jalapeno pepper jack.

You can also get your sandwich toasted with their onion bun, new orleans french broad, sourdough, and other bread varieties. Plus, there are sandwich add-ons like bacon, guacamole, hummus, etc.

For desserts they have cheesecake, strawberry shortcake, cookies, and brownies.

I've eaten inside Jasons' Deli many times and ordered takeout.

This location at Alamo Ranch has messed up my order a few times, which was unfortunate but mistakes happen sometimes.

They have a curbside area where you can park and have your order taken to your car.

Inside, the middle of the restaurant features their huge salad bar which has everything you want on a salad including all the nuts, seeds, dressings, croutons, and salad toppings you crave. The salad bar is one of my favorite parts of my Jason's Deli experience. If I dine in, I'm definitely going for the salad bar. It's so good.

For lunch time this place will get busy but, they work quickly to get you in and out or get you seated and served during your lunch break.

I can eat Jason's Deli any time, for lunch or dinner. They have delicious food and I've have a good experience many times here.

Experience

I've had a good experience at Jason's Deli. The staff is always pleasant and courteous. When you walk into the restaurant, you feel welcomed. Dining in and takeout has been pretty good here. I really can't complain.

Overall impression

My impression of Jason's Deli is positive. One thing I forgot to mention that I like is that they are always changing up their menu, keeping things fresh. Not always to my delight like when their former salmon salad with beets disappeared but nonetheless, it's still nice to have an ever-evolving menu to keep things exciting.

I've been going to Jason's Deli for years and I really enjoy this place. I rate it 8 out of 10. The location at Alamo Ranch is awesome and if you happen to be in San Antonio, you should stop by to check this place out.

Have you eaten at Jason's Deli before? What do you think about it?

