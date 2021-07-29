Olive Garden Alamo Ranch San Antonio, Texas Review

Unsplash

This restaurant review will cover Olive Garden in Alamo Ranch in San Antonio, Texas. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. Let's go!

The Food

Olive Garden is an Italian chain restaurant. They have locations across the U.S. and I've been to many locations but the Alamo Ranch location in San Antonio is the restaurant I'll be going over. They're located at 5439 W Loop 1604 North San Antonio, Texas 78253.

Olive Garden has been a favorite of mine for a long time. After nights out with my best friend on the weekend, we'd do Olive Garden soup, salad, and bread sticks "brunch" the following day. It was a ritual and we loved it.

The salad is seasoned well and super tasty. It's not overly heavy and goes really well with the toasty warm breadsticks. Make sure you order the marinara sauce to go with the bread sticks. It's a little extra but totally worth it.

When I go to Olive Garden, I'll commonly order either the eggplant parmesaan or one of their seafood pastas like shrimp alfredo. If I'm in the mood for something lighter, I'm totally fine just having the soup, salad, and bread sticks. It's a winner every time, really.

My husband almost always goes for the shrimp alfredo or seafood alfredo. He likes heavier Italian dishes with cream sauce so either of these dishes is a hit for him.

I go between soup or salad with my entree, depending on my mood.

The salad is so delicious, light, and full of flavor. The huge black olives and salad dressing is my favorite. Their dressing is so famous, you can buy it in grocery stores now.

The soups are well seasoned and very delicious as well. I just tend to want to eat the entire thing, which leaves less room for my entree. I'll go with their minestrone or the potato soup that they offer.

Drinks are a total hit too. Their lemonades are delicious and I like their fruit teas too.

Other menu items:

Shrimp carbonara

Herb grilled salmon

Cheese ravioli

Chicken marsala

Cheese stuffed shells

Five cheese ziti al forno

Lasagna classico

Chicken alfredo

They are always changing up their appetizers which I really like. I've had the stuffed mushrooms many times and they're divine, though very rich and a little heavy.

Other starters they offer include:

Fried mozzarella

Lasagna fritta

Calamari

Toasted ravioli

Shrimp scampi fritta

I'll get dessert most of the time too, opting for the vanilla bean cheesecake. They also have black tie mousse cake, chocolate brownie lasagna, Italian doughnuts, Sicilian cheesecake with strawberries, and dolcini.

The vibe inside Olive Garden is always pleasant. This place gets packed, especially the Alamo Ranch location on the weekends so if you go during a peak time, prepare to wait.

Inside is beautifully decorated with booths and tables plus a bar.

If you dine in, enjoy every minute because you'll really have a good time.

Experience

The experience here has been nice. They have indoor dining and if you order to go, you'll need to walk into the restaurant to grab your order although, they may have implemented curbside pickup due to the pandemic. The last time I visited this location, that was not an option.

Overall impression

Olive Garden is a favorite of mine.

I always find something delicious to order from their menu and their food does not disappoint.

If you're in the mood for Italian food and you want something delicious, Olive Garden is the place to try. While you're there, go for their appetizers and desserts too so you can get the full experience.

I rate Olive Garden 10 out of 10.

Have you been to Olive Garden? What do you like to order?

