54th Street Grill and Bar San Antonio, Texas Restaurant Review

In this restaurant review I'll be going over 54th Street Grill and Bar in San Antonio, Texas. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression.

The Food

54th Street Grill and Bar is a restaurant chain and this review is for the location in San Antonio at 5722 W Loop 1604 North. I would call them an American restaurant. They serve a little bit of everything from steak, sandwiches, Mexican plates, seafood, pasta and more.

When I eat here I usually order the catfish filet meal. It comes with a breaded catfish filet, two sides and tartar sauce. For the sides I go with coleslaw and mac and cheese usually.

They also had a grilled chicken dish that I would commonly order that's no longer on the menu. It was two chicken breasts seasoned to perfection with brussel sprouts and brown rice. It was one of their healthier meal options, according to their menu but it didn't taste healthy. It was packed with flavor and so delicious. I wish they still had it.

My husband would get the country fried steak and gravy with two sides which are usually mac and cheese and mashed potatoes. This meal comes with a biscuit too. This was his go to meal every time and he really enjoyed it.

Their drinks are really tasty and I get a strawberry lemonade every time I go here, even when I order takeout. It's sweet, tart, and refreshing. It does not disap[point. For dessert it's always key lime pie for me. The pie is creamy, sweet and tart. It goes well with the crumbly, textured pie crust.

Other things you can find on their menu at 54th Street Grill and Bar include:

Assorted burgers like avocado burger, cheeseburger, devil's den burger and more

Assorted sandwiches like bacon cheese chicken grille sandwich, cajun chicken philly, and others

Filet mignon

Blackened ribeye

Protein power grain bowl

Baby back ribs

Chicken madeira

Carne asada tacos

Fish tacos

Fajitas

Fried chicken fingers

Salads

Soups

From their dessert menu they have cheesecake, carrot cake, chocolate cake, key lime pie, salted caramel chocolate brownie, and creme brulee cheesecake.

You can see they have a pretty large menu. It can suit many tastes and if you go here, you'll definitely find something you'll enjoy eating.

I have experienced both dine in and takeout at 54th Street Grill and Bar.

The restaurant is clean and nicely decorated. They offer indoor and outdoor seating with a firepit in the middle of the outdoor seating area.

The food is well seasoned and delicious. I've tried a bunch of different dishes over the years but the catfish filet is usually my go-to, along with the grilled chicken dish I mentioned above.

Experience

I really enjoy the food here and I've had a good experience every time I've visited, both dining in and taking food to go.

For the takeout, they have assigned parking for to-go orders where you pull into the spot and use the outdoor pager to chat with staff and they'll bring your meal out to your car, which is pretty convenient.

The service has been good and staff are always pleasant.

Overall impression

Overall, I have a positive impression of 54th Street Grill and Bar. I rate them a 9 out of 10. I love their huge menu, they have delicious food, and the staff and service has been friendly and taken care of us. We've never had our order messed up and we've had a pleasant experience.

If you're in San Antonio and looking for a good restaurant that has a little bit of everything, stop by 54th Street and Grill for a bite.

Have you been here?

What do you like to order?

