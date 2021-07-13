Richmond, TX

Whataburger Richmond, Texas Restaurant Review

Jenn Leach

Whataburger is a Texas favorite. It's a burger spot, famous for their freshly made burgers, among other menu items. In this review, I'm reviewing the Whataburger Richmond, Texas location.  Whataburger in Texas has a real cult following and in this restaurant review you will see why. Keep reading to hear about the food, experience, and overall impression. 

The Food

Whataburger in Richmond is located off of FM 1093 and FM 1463 in the shopping center with Walmart, TJ Max, Ross, and Dollar Tree. This restaurant chain is known for their custom made burgers and sandwiches. They also serve chicken, breakfast food, drinks, milkshakes, sides, and desserts.

My go to at Whataburger is usually their Whataburger meal. 

It includes a Whataburger with fries and a drink. The fries are ok, in my opinion. They’re not my favorite fries from a fast food restaurant but I’ll definitely eat them. The drink is tasty and they carry one of my favorite soft drinks which is Fanta red so I’m happy about that. 

The burger is absolutely delicious. They make their food fresh so when you visit, expect to wait a bit as they cook up your burger on the spot. 

I usually get my Whataburger as it comes, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and whatever sauce it may come with whether it’s ketchup, mustard, or mayo. When I’m feeling more in a custom type of mood I’ll add grilled mushrooms to the burger.

The burger is extra large. It’s hot, fresh, and really tasty.

If you go to Whataburger just know that you can pick from dozens of different customizations and make your burger just the way you want it whether you want to add jalapeños or grilled onions or literally anything you can think of that they carry. I like that they also offer new menu offerings often. 

It keeps their menu fresh and exciting. It’s probably one of the things that contributes to their reputation and makes people so crazy about Whataburger.

I’ve had their breakfast before too and it’s pretty good. They have breakfast sandwiches and pancakes, french toast and a bunch of other different things. When I was in college, my sister and I would go nuts over their dessert at one in the morning. It usually consisted of strawberry milkshakes and their fresh cookies.

One thing I love about Whataburger is that they’re open 24 hours a day so if you’re on a road trip through Texas and it’s late and you’re hungry with a Whataburger nearby, you can grab yourself some hot food.

Experience 

My experience at this location in Richmond has been positive. I’ve never eaten inside but ordering curbside and going through the drive-through has always been a pleasant experience.

I want to mention, if you don’t have the app it might be worth it to install the Whataburger app to your phone. Doing so will let you order in advance which will cut down on your wait time a lot.

The last few times I’ve ordered Whataburger, I’ve done it through the app.

It’s really easy to order exactly what you want including all the fancy customizations your heart desires. Then you just drive to the store, park in one of the curbside spots, contact the number on the sign and your meal will be brought out to you.

Overall Impression 

I rate Whataburger a 10 out of 10. It’s one of my favorite fast food restaurants ever and definitely one of my favorites in Texas. If you haven’t tried Whataburger, if you’re in Texas or in the Richmond area, definitely give it a try and you will not be disappointed.

If you have been at Whataburger, what do you order?

