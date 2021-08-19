National WWII Museum New Orleans Present: Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Experiment Webinar

Ant Rozetsky/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The National World War II Museum has announced that they will hold a webinar about the great Soviet Union leader, Joseph Stalin. The event is on August 25 from 11. a.m. to noon on Zoom.

One of the world's leading scholars on Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Union joins Institute Historian to discuss this critical figure in 20th-century history. Perhaps no figure in 20th-century history is as well known but poorly understood as Joseph Stalin, born Ioseb Besarionis dzе Jughashvili.

This conversation will shed light on Stalin's formative years back in his homeland in Georgia, including his earlier years. Then, both speakers will discuss Stalin's early participation in the Bolshevik organization under Vladimir Ulyanov, or more known as Lenin.

This webinar will also dig deeper about facts during his rule over the Soviet Union from 1928 into the early 1930s. It will also discuss his reign in the 1930s up until the early 1940s, which saw tremendous human suffering due to his orders and led to the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The first speaker is Ronald Grigor Suny, Ph.D. He is William H. Sewell Jr., Distinguished University Professor of History and Professor of Political Science at Michigan. He also serves as Emeritus Professor of Political Science and History at the University of Chicago.

Dr. Suny has authored more than ten books and many more articles. In this webinar, he will be asked questions about two specific books of his, Stalin: Passage to Revolution (Princeton, 2020); Red Flag Wounded: Stalinism and the Fate of the Soviet Experiment (2020).

Joining Dr. Suny is the Museum's own Jason Dawsey, Ph.D. Dawsey is a Research Historian at The Institute for the Study of War and Democracy, which focuses on the service records of WWII veterans and writes their biographies for family members.

