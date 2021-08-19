BREC Upcoming Events and Programs on August

Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA — BREC, or The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, has announced an updated schedule for the events in the venue in August 2021.

Details for the upcoming events are below:

Plus Night at Highland Road Park Observatory: Visitors get things besides standard viewing on these nights. They will get a sky tour, physical science demonstrations, filtered lunar trips, "birth" stars, along with a marshmallow roast. It will be held on August 21 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Duck Duck Goose Day at Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center: To close the summer, Bluebonnet Swamp provides the cultural, historical, and artistic value of waterfowl carvings. Visitors can also view vintage collections displayed by carvers and collectors from Deep South on August 21 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Camp-in' Baker at the Recreation Center will inspire visitors through games, crafts, and activities highlighting our favorite summer camp moments. It will be held on August 21 from 8 a.m.through 5 p.m.

On August 27, from 7.00 p.m. to 9.00. p.m. you can join the Nature Night Hike and Campfire at the Forest Community Park, which will include a night hike learning about local ecology and nocturnal animals. Preregistration is required, and spaces are limited.

The Kick, Throw & Go Skills Challenge at the Memorial Stadium will be held on August 28. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids can do their best at pre- Pop Warner Football. Adults can join the annual 7v7 Adult Flag Football Tournament at BREC Athletics on August 28 and 29 at Kathy Drive Park.

On August 28, children can join the ten and Under Tennis Tournament held at Highland Road Community Park Tennis Center. It will be a singles round-robin format split into three divisions for boys and girls. There will be free snacks and awards for players.

The last event of this month at BREC is the Inclusive Kickball Skills Day at Lovett Road Part. These recreational-based sports leagues will teach the fundamentals of sports while enjoying social interaction as a team on August 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

