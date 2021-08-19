Louisiana Department of Veterans To Hold Suicide Prevention Event

BATON ROUGE, LA - Louisiana Department of Veterans has announced that they will hold their annual Suicide Prevention Event. This year, the department will hold the event on September 10 at American Legion Post 38, located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge, starting from 9 a.m.

The summit, in the fourth edition, will be geared towards a single purpose. It wants to ensure better suicide prevention advocates, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This event's goals are to provide adequate training for suicide prevention and deliver instructions thoroughly about suicide. The event will also give tips on how to assist those who are in danger of suicide.

Attendees in this event will look at what efforts are being utilized in Louisiana to prevent suicide right now, as there will also be multiple community vendors set up. Each of them will provide information about their respective organizations and the way they assist in preventing suicide.

This event has guest speakers like Letosha Kelly, a Service Members, Veterans and their Families Technical Assistance (SMVF) liaison, and Governor's Suicide Prevention Challenge Team Leader. Other speakers are Laurie Guillory, LCSW-BACS, a social worker specializing in suicide prevention, and Raymond P. Tucker, Ph.D. Assistant Professor, Clinical Psychology at Louisiana State University, and Brig. Gen., USAF (Ret.) Michael A. Cushman, the Military Advisor to Veterans Court from 22nd Judicial District Court of Louisiana.

There will be lunch provided following the summit. The summit can serve as an opportunity to network with other suicide prevention experts and advocates, doctors, along veterans all around Louisiana.

