Three Xavier University students have been appointed as Servant Leader Scholars

New Orleans, LA— Xavier University New Orleans students Gabriella Cotton, Taylor Huff, and Bethani Thomas has been appointed as the newest recipient of the Servant Leader Scholars.

The award was presented by The Links, Incorporated on Monday, August 16. Both Cotton, Huff, and Thomas were presented with individual scholarship checks.

The Links, Incorporated, is an international, not-for-profit corporation focused on enriching, sustaining, and ensuring African Americans' culture, economic survival, and other persons of African ancestry. Established in 1946, it is one of the nation's oldest and largest volunteer service organizations.

The Corporation's membership consists of more than 16,000 professional women of African descent in 292 chapters in 41 states and the District of Columbia. It also has members resided in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom.

The Corporation is defined as an organization of extraordinary women committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. It adheres to core values such as friendship, integrity, honesty, service, responsibility, accountability, and many other values that are related to the good life.

Through the successful collective efforts of the chapters in the American South during The Links, Incorporated, HBCU Capital Campaign, a total of twenty-five scholars were selected have to receive the Southern Area Servant Leader Scholarship following a rigorous application process. Currently, all three of the applicants chosen from New Orleans were Xavier University New Orleans (XULA) students.

