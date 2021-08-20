Stay at these Jefferson Parish's pet-friendly hotels with your furry friend

GRETNA, LA - If you are planning to have a vacation in Jefferson Parish with your dogs, these hotels will accommodate both you and your furry friends. Dog parks are available in the nearby area.

1ST LAKE PROPERTIES, INC.

With more than 70 locations nearby and 9,500 furnished apartments, 1st Lake Properties provides excellent service for the guests. The building lies at 4971 W. Napoleon Avenue, Metairie. All locations are near both shopping and recreation places.

Their communities are pet-friendly. Washers and dryers, storage units, office spaces, pools, and fitness centers are available for you to enjoy. Call 888-415-5253 for further information.

CANDLEWOOD SUITES AVONDALE

Located just close to the shopping, dining, and nightlife, this hotel offers many conveniences for the guests. A fully-equipped kitchen is available in each room. A gazebo is also provided for you to relax.

Candlewood Suites® Avondale provides high-speed internet and TV for you to relax in your suite. Laundry facilities are provided as well. Call 504-875-3500 for more information or come to the hotel located at 3079 Highway 90, Avondale. Online booking is available.

HOME 2 SUITES BY HILTON HARVEY

Located just a few minutes drive from New Orleans’ famous area, precisely at 1701 11th Street, Harvey. The suites provided here are pet-friendly and facilitated with WiFi and a kitchen.

With more than 400 food served at the inspired Table, you can customize your own breakfast. On-site parking is available to all guests. Cool yourself down at the free-chemical pool, or work out at the fitness facility provided. Online booking is available as well. Home 2 Suites by Hilton Harvey can be contacted by calling 504-962-7222.

LA QUINTA INN NEW ORLEANS CAUSEWAY

The hotel is located in Metairie, exactly at 3100 I-10 Service Road. The distance from this hotel to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is only nine miles. This hotel is suitable for you to rest after exploring the town with your furry friend.

Breakfasts, parking, and an outdoor pool are some of the amenities you will get from this hotel. La Quinta Inn provides online booking for guests. Contact the hotel management for more information by calling 504-835-8511

