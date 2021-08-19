Guides on what to do in Tangipahoa Parish (part 2)

AMITE CITY, LA - This is the second part of the activities that you can do in Tangipahoa Parish. Read the first part so you don’t miss anything.

Low Road Brewing

Crafted beer is a common thing in Louisiana. Low Road Brewing is located in Hammond. They provide locally crafted beers and a tour for visitors and tasting rooms. They have the vision to maintain relationships and a sense of community through their beer. They sell souvenirs to bring home as well.

Southern Swamp Byway

This driving trail is part of the Louisiana Trails and Byways network. Southern Swamp Byway takes visitors to explore another side of the Bayou State and stops at the Manchac Swamp. You can stop at Middendorf’s Restaurant to savor their seafood delicacies, visit the Manchac WMA, or the Collinswood Museum in Ponchatoula.

Global Wildlife Center

Around 4,000 various kinds of animals are living in this wildlife center. A wagon tour is provided for visitors who want to explore this 900 acres site. You can feed the animals here, such as bison, camels, giraffes, llamas, red kangaroos, zebras, and many more.

Ponchatoula Antique Stores

The title America’s Antique City is given to Ponchatoula with a reason. The city has many antique stores that sold vintage and rare items. You can find furniture, glassware, and many more. For antique collectors, these stores are such a paradise.

Liuzza Produce Farm

Located near Amite, this place is a suitable place to visit with kids. Enjoy the experience of picking fresh produce to take home, see and pet animals, and enjoy a playground provided here. Liuzza Produce Farm is a family-owned farm that has been supplying fresh vegetables and fruit for five generations in Louisiana.

