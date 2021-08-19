Guides on what to do in Tangipahoa Parish (part 1)

AMITE CITY, LA - Tangipahoa Parish is located between Baton Rouge and Covington on the Northshore. The parish that was established in 1869 has a wide agricultural area. The towns in this parish have plenty of food, antiques, and festivals. Here are some of the activities you can do when visiting Tangipahoa Parish. Stay tuned for the second part because there are still more.

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

Take your family to this annual festival which is typically held every April. Enjoy the ride, witness the procession of Louisiana Strawberry King and Queen, listen to live music. You can also take part in activities that incorporate strawberries, such as strawberry eating contests, fun runs, strawberry auctions, and more.

Kliebert & Sons Alligator Tours

Located in Hammond, this farm has alligators, turtles, and many more. They are determined to protect the reptiles and create conservation for the animals. Don’t forget to visit the gift shop and pick some souvenirs.

Tangipahoa African American Heritage Museum

The museum documents African-Americans’ contributions by more than 20 murals, making the museum one of the largest collections of the kind in the South. Art, artifacts, and African-American war heroes exhibition are available in this museum located in Tangipahoa.

Joyce Wildlife Management Area

Near Hammond and Ponchatoula, there lies a 28,000 acres preserve. Visitors can witness natural cypress-tupelo swamps. Boating and fishing activities can be done here throughout the year. Joyce WMA is a perfect place to watch many migrating birds in the spring. Find hooded mergansers and various species of ducks as you walk the swamp boardwalk.

Gnarly Barley Brewing Co.

Located in Hammond, this brewery company has a tasting room that opens to the public, as well as tours of the facility every Saturday. Some of their best menus are Catahoula Common, Korova Milk Porter, and Jucifer IPA. Locally crafted beers are available on purchase at the gift shop.

